Jennie Nguyen Apologizes for Racist Facebook Posts: Black Lives Do Matter, I Swear!

Jennie Nguyen is sorry, the reality star now says.

For being a total and complete moron.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member made headlines this week for all the wrong reasons after Facebook posts she shared in 2020 resurfaced on social media.

These posts were uploaded amid ongoing racial tension and an onslaught of protests across the nation on the wake of George Floyd getting murdered by a police officer in Minnesota.

The memes Nguyen passed around at the time featured phrases such as "BLM thugs" and labeled protestors as "violent gangs."

Additionally, one of her posts claimed that Floyd -- a Black man who was killed after a cop clamped down on his neck for nine full minutes -- died of a drug overdose, a wildly misguided allegation that was debunked ages ago.

Elsewhere in her flood of old Facebook messages, Nguyen consistently defened the action of police officers in the wake of the aforementioned protests.

As you can see a bit farther down below, the reality star blamed African-American parents for raising their children incorrectly; hence, she reasons, why some of these gatherings in the summer of 2020 turned ugly.

Now, however?

Amid scathing criticism and calls for her to be fired after these posts were exposed anew?

"I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today," Nguyen began a statement on Wednesday, which she captioned "#hateisavirus.

"At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were."

She concluded:

"It's why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own.

"I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused."

One post, allegedly shared by the 44-year-old Housewife in September 2020, reads:

“I’m sick of people saying cops need more training.

"You had 18 years to teach your kids it’s wrong to loot, steal, set buildings a blaze, block traffic, laser people’s eyes, overturn cars, destroy buildings and attack citizens.

"Who failed who?”

Nguyen, who is Vietnamese American, expressed her frustration this month with fellow Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Mary Cosby for saying that she loved Jennie's "slanted eyes" during the show's January 2 episode.

"It is insulting to our Asian culture to call me that, and it comes across as racist," Nguyen said in a confessional.

"And it's shocking cause Mary should be more educated and understand it's not appropriate to say stuff like that."

Pretty ironic, right?

Nguyen, a minority, speaking out on air about the close-minded and ignorant remarks made by a colleague... not too long after sharing her own close-minded and ignorant remarks about a different minority.

But you live and you learn.

Let's hope Nguyen continues to do both.

Later in this same Bravo episode, Nguyen called Cosby out while the women were attending a party together, telling the church leader:

"You're an adult, take some responsibility. Right now, there is a lot of Asian hate.

"Take responsibility for your words."

Amen, Jennie. Now go say that a bunch of times while looking in a mirror.