Jana Duggar Defends Child Endangerment Charge, Explains What REALLY Happened

Jana Duggar has broken her silence.

A few days after the public learned that the second-oldest of Jim Bob and Michelle's kids was charged in September with child endangerment, Jana has decided to tell her side of the story.

She's done so after various outlets reported she was babysitting for sister-in-law Anna...

... when her 22-month old niece wandered away, only to be discovered by a stranger near a highway in Arkansas.

Painting herself as the victim, Jana wrote on Tuesday:

“I’m only sharing this because the media has been having a field day with it all.

"I prefer a more private life, but I know my last name means that everything we do is open to public criticism and interest, especially during this time.”

It's true:

In the midst of your brother getting convicted for sex abuse crimes -- years after your parents covered up his history of molestation -- you and yours may, indeed, be criticized by the public.

Jana then proceeded to share the "raw facts" of what transpired on September 10:

“I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone. A passerby who saw the child called the police.

"This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed."

She continued:

“They recognized it was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment. It all happened so quickly and was scary.

"I am grateful for law enforcement and those who protect and serve our community. I was certainly never arrested like some may have implied.

"In the end I was just upset at myself that it had happened at all, but so thankful it all ended safely and that’s truly what mattered the most to me."

Previous reports had claimed that Jana fell asleep while looking after three of her nieces and nephews.

According to the Elm Springs District Country Clerk, meanwhile, Jana is expected to appear in court next month.

In Arkansas, endangerment of a minor is considered a misdemeanour.

It's conceivable Duggar is sentenced to up to 90 days in jail, but the most likely punishment will just be a fine.

In the wake of her citation, numerous family members have rushed to Jana's defense.

“Bottom line — it was an innocent mistake,” Jessa wrote just a few hours ago.

“She was babysitting and one of the kids slipped out the door unnoticed, but it ended safely.

"Could’ve happened to anyone."

The mother of four added that her sister is “without question one of the most amazing woman I know and I’d trust her with my kids any day of the week."

Jessa then added:

“Do me a favor -- give the girl a break, and all you perfect humans go back to living your lives."

Man. For a family with the sordid history of the Duggars, these people sure seem defensive, bitter and salty, don't they?

To be fair, however, even Jana's cousin, Amy Duggar King, used her Instagram Story on Saturday to offer support to Jana.

And Amy has been unafraid to hurl major shade at her relatives over the past few months.

"I will call out what is right and I will call out what is wrong," King wrote over the weekend.

"This couldn't have been intentional."

She then addressed Jana personally and concluded:

"I bet you were exhausted, stressed and just emotionally worn out.

"Watching multiple kids is hard! Bc there's so many of them and you only have two eyes!!

"It's a very sad situation going on and my heart goes out to @janamduggar love you."