Britney Spears to Jamie Lynn: You're Unfollowed! Stay Out of My Life!

Ever since her conservatorship was ended by a judge this fall, Britney Spears has made it very clear that she's excited to move on with her life.

She's also made the following very clear, however:

The singer has no interest in moving on with pretty much any of her family members still in her life.

Britney, of course, called out her dad on numerous occasions this year over the cruel and exploitive way he abused the control he held over his daughter, her finances and her career.

At various times, Britney said Jamie Spears should be investigated for his actions.

But the pop star also made many references to mother Lynn and sister Jamie Lynn during this time, trashing both as hypocrites who were never there for her amid the aforementioned conservatorship.

In November, for example, Britney thanked her mom for "exiting" her life and "finally allowing me to live mine!!!!"

As for her famous sibling?

Over the weekend, Britney unfollowed Jamie Lynn on Instagram.

As of Sunday, January 2, the Zoey 101 alum still follows the "Piece of Me" singer, however.

For the record, Britney currently follows 46 people -- including fiance Sam Asghari, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Madonna and Tinashe... all of whom expressed their support for her amid the #FreeBritney movement.

In June, after Britney gave an emotional court testimony that detailed all the reasons she wished for her conservatorship to end, Jamie Lynn showed support for her sister on Instagram.

But Britney was quick to shoot it down.

She blasted Jamie Lynn a short while later on social media, dragging her sister for speaking on things she knew nothing about.

Prior to Judge Brenda Penny terminating the conservatorship in just over six weeks ago, Britney also publicly called Jamie Lynn out for performing remixes of her songs at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.

“Not doing music anymore is my way of saying ‘F–k You’ in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work,” Britney later wrote in a post shared to Instagram last month.

“It didn’t make sense how network television shows are showcasing my music with remixes of all of my music … yet the person who owns the music is told no!!!!

"They even gave remixes to my sister but I was always told no?”

In October, meanwhile, a source close to Jamie Lynn told E! News that she has "continued to advocate for her sister behind the scenes and working on their relationship, which she doesn't like to publicize because of how it could be framed," adding:

"Family is her sole focus and she wants to be the best mom, sister, and aunt that she can be."

We can't say for certain whether this is accurate or not.

But a separate insider told this same outlet that Britney doesn't want to hear anything from her sister at this point.

The superstar "is very, very angry and hurt" and "feels like Jamie Lynn totally abandoned her and let her down in the fight of her life," this person has sais, concluding:

"They were best friends and everything to each other for so long."

Over the weekend, Britney also posted a video of birds fleeing cages set to Jaymes Young’s “Infinity,” symbolizing the victorious end of her 13-year conservatorship.

“SYMBOLIC of my year this year!!!!!⁣” the mother of two captioned the post.