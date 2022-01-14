Dave Coulier Pays Heart-Shattering Tribute to Bob Saget: He's My Brother Forever...

Dave Coulier is remembering his former colleague and very close friend, Bob Saget.

And he's doing so in heartbreaking fashion.

On Thursday, the actor shared a slideshow of throwback photos on Instagram, hearkening back to some memorable times with Saget, opposite whom Coulier starred for many years on the sitcom Full House.

Saget, tragically, died last Sunday in an Orlando hotel room.

He was 65 years old.

"I met Bob when I was 18 years old," Coulier wrote in his caption to the snapshots below. "I didn't know then that two, struggling standup comics would end up being brothers forever.

"I wish I could lean on you right now through all these tears. I love you."

In his social media slideshow, Coulier depicted the pair's tight friendship over the years.

In one photo, Coulier and Saget are relaxing in a golf cart... while another piicture shows them dressed in women's undergarments while holding hands.

Elsewhere, Coulier also uploaded an image of a 1992 article with bios of each comedian during the height of their Full House fame.

Over on his Instagram Stories, meanwhile, Coulier expanded on their friendship, including a fresh series of behind-the-scenes moments from the Netflix spinoff Fuller House, on which Coulier and Saget appeared with John Stamos.

"This was my happy place. Snuggling up to Bob and goofing around," Coulier wrote along with the photo.

"I'll never let go."

He wrapped up the tribute with a broken heart emoji.

Stamos, for his part, reacted to Saget's unexpected death a few days ago.

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," he tweeted late Sunday.

On Full House, Saget and Stamos memorably played brothers-in-law, Danny Tanner and Jesse Katsopolis, who move in with their college best friend, Joey Gladstone (Coulier), to help raise Danny's three daughters.

The kids were portrayed by Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Later in the week, Stamos added:

I'm not ready to accept that he's gone - I'm not going to say goodbye yet. I'm going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor.

He's standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet.

They're laughing so hard, they weep.

On his way to the hotel, he calls his beautiful, loving wife, Kelly. He says he feels 26 again, alive! Then asks her to fix up a picture he wants to post.

She tells him it doesn't need fixing, and tells him how handsome he is. He tells her he loves her with every bit of his heart. And when he gets to the hotel to put his head on the pillow, he misses his daughters, his family, his friends.

God, he loves us all so much. And he goes to sleep dreaming of when we'll all meet again - and he's smiling.

I know in my heart he's smiling, still hearing the laughter from a few hours before.

I'm just not ready to say goodbye yet. Maybe tomorrow. Maybe.

We can't say for certain yet, but it's believed Saget died of a heart attack.

In a joint statement signed by Coulier, Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger and Jeff Franklin, as well as the Olsens, the Full House cast issued a statement of its own after they lost Saget.

Scroll down to read it in full...

Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family.

Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob.

He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob's honor, hug the people you love.

No one gave better hugs than Bob.