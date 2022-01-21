COVID Comes to the Sister Wives: "I'm Praying We're Okay," Robyn Says

It's been hanging over the Sister Wives all season long.

It's been the main topic of conversation.

It's caused tensionn between Kody and each of his spouses, to the point where Janelle even told her husband to f--k off a couple weeks ago.

And now? On the upcoming episode of this long-running TLC series? It will finally hit close to home.

We're writing, of course, about COVID-19.

In a sneak peek posted this week by E! News, Robyn, Kody and company come together to celebrate their daughter Ariella's birthday.

In order for various family members to be there, everyone in attendance agreed to get tested ahead of time for this virus.

The day after the party, however, Robyn confesses to the camera that her nanny's husband tested positive ... and the day after that, the nanny herself tested positive as well.

"We got everybody together." Robyn explains in the video.

"If it had just been me and my kids doing Ari's birthday party at our house, the only point of exposure we would have had to worry about was whether or not Kody was going somewhere."

Alas.

The Browns took a risk, and now may be paying the price.

"Right now there's a possibility that we all have COVID," continued Robyn. "I don't want that to make us all go, 'Okay, well we can't do this anymore.'"

As the footage goes on, Kody adds:

"The first thing that happened when Robyn told me this is I'm going, 'Holy cow, she's been doing everything right, how did she get exposed to COVID?'

"I'm going, 'This virus is just scary.'"

It is, for sure.

For that reason, it's been hard to blame Kody for how seriously he has taken COVID-19 throughout Season 16.

He's just come across as an insensitive a$$ any time one of his sister wives has expressed concern, annoyance or even just asked a few questions of their own.

"This just validates Kody," Robyn will say on air on January 23. "That, you know, maybe getting together is too much of a risk...I'm just praying that we're okay."

Earlier in the season, Kody laid out strict COVID rules and protocols for his spouses Robyn, Janelle, Christine and Meri -- titled the "Rules for Family Social Exposure" -- which included "wear mask in public" and "no movie theaters, bars, fitness center, or restaurants."

These guidelines have been a source of major controversy in the family because the women and children all have had contrasting opinions about how strict they need to be with COVID precautions.

Hence the irony here.

Kody may have gotten the virus from his nanny, after constantly ordering all his wives to be as safe as humanly possible.

“I wear a mask, I social distance, I sanitize my hands. I do all the things that the CDC says to do, but because I don’t follow all of his 10 commandments, his rules, I’m not following any rules apparently,” Janelle said in am earlliy January episode.

“Your rules are taking a toll on our family.”

Elsewhere this Sunday, meanwhile?

We'll learn that Kody has stopped sleeping with Christine out of spite.