Maci Bookout: I Hope I Never See Ryan Edwards Again!

Maci Bookout is currently starring on the inaugural season of Teen Mom Family Reunion, and while she's not attempting to rip anyone's head off, a la Jade Cline and Ashley Jones, she's bringing the drama in her own way.

In recent years, Maci's wildest storylines have all had to do with her first baby daddy, Ryan Edwards.

Maci had Ryan and his family fired from Teen Mom OG last year, a move that that was criticized by many viewers, as it eliminated what little drama remained in her scenes.

And if you're one of the folks who was holding out hope that Maci would eventually welcome Ryan back to the show for the sake of entertainment, well -- we're afraid we have some bad news:

It seems that Maci hasn't seen Ryan in a very long time -- and she's planning to keep it what way.

"Ryan is my oldest son's biological father," Maci said on the TMFR premiere.

"I couldn't tell you the last time I spoke to him."

Now, obviously, it's not surprising that there's still bad blood between these two.

What is surprising, however, is that Maci appears to have completely cut off contact with her ex.

Bookout always prided herself on putting her kids' needs ahead of her own and we assumed that she would try and work out an amicable co-parenting relationship with Bentley's troubled father.

But it seems that that hasn't been the case.

This could mean that Maci has been communicating with Ryan through his wife, but given the recent feud between Maci and Makenzie Standifer, that seems unlikely.

The more probable explanation is that Bentley simply has nothing to do with his father anymore, which might be best for everyone involved.

Elsewhere in the episode, Maci commiserated with Leah Messer over the persistence of false pregnancy rumors in the Teen Mom community.

"Honestly, I just laugh at it now, but at the same time, I'm like, how, at this point, I would have like 56 kids, I think," she complained.

As for what she hopes to get out out her TMFR experience, Bookout says she's only looking to strengthen her bonds within the Teen Mom community.

“I hope to gain some new friends, more sisters to the sisterhood," she said.

“Just really good memories.”

So what's going on with Ryan these days?

Well, it's tough to tell because he never uses social media, and his wife mostly just posts about diet and fitness strategies.

But Ryan has been getting a lot of attention on Reddit this week thanks to a resurfaced throwback pic.

The blurry photo shows Edwards and Bookout in the very early days of their relationship, and commenters were blown away by how much their appearances have changed.

"Rhine was such a f--king smoke show," one user remarked.

"Sweet Jesus, imagine how good he'd look now if he never touched heroin," another added.

"He was so hot. Drugs are bad," a third chimed in.

"I get it. I'd have let hot Rhine get me pregnant too. Maci was really punching up," a fourth observed.

Maci didn't fare quite as well in the thread, with users referring to her as a "hot dog," "leather wallet," and a "Cheeto."

"Wow, she looks like an Oompa Loompa," one person commented, according to The Sun.

We love the Teen Mom fan community here at THG, but y'all can really by brutal sometimes!

Maybe Maci did Ryan a favor when she got him fired from the show!