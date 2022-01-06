Corey Gamble Proclaims He's TEAM TRISTAN After Paternity Confession

This week, Tristan Thompson confessed to fathering a third child while once again cheating on Khloe Kardashian.

It is possible that the only person surprised was Khloe, but that doesn't make it any less hurtful.

Following his paternity confession, plenty of people have expressed their sympathies for Khloe. She does not deserve this.

But Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, is making it clear that he remains Team Tristan while Khloe's world fall apart.

On Monday, Tristan Thompson came clean in a public post about his paternity.

The next day, on January 4, Corey attended a basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in L.A., Tristan's team (the Sacramento Kings) lost 114-122.

Despite that defeat, Corey did not shy away from his enthusiastic support for Tristan specifically.

He was spotted holding up Tristan's Number 13 jersey, making sure that the paparazzi saw it even as he left the arena.

That is truly an example of going above and beyond to make your feelings known.

Corey has been at odds with various members of the family over the years.

It is one thing to speculate about why Corey still likes Tristan as an athlete.

But when it comes to why he felt a need to so vocally support the serial cheater, your guess is as good as ours.

Maralee Nichols filed a paternity suit against Tristan in the summer of 2021.

Tristan fought tooth and nail in court, using every trick in the book -- including an attempt to handle the case in Texas, where he could get away with less child support.

Ultimately, the paternity test proved what Maralee had been saying all along: he was the father.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," Tristan admitted on his Instagram Story.

"I take full responsibility for my actions," he claimed.

"Now that paternity has been established," Tristan wrote, "I look forward to amicably raising our son."

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal," Tristan expressed.

He detailed that he refers tot hose who have been hurt "both publicly and privately."

Tristan knew that he had to say more than that, and he did.

"Khloe, you don't deserve this," Tristan acknowledged.

"You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he admitted.

Tristan correctly added: "You don't deserve the way I've treated you over the years."

"My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you," Tristan claimed.

He insisted that, despite his behavior: "I have the utmost respect and love for you."

"Regardless of what you may think," Tristan added with a tone of desperation. "Again I am so incredibly sorry."

Somehow, Khloe was able to repeatedly look past Tristan's past cheating scandals, likely due to her own issues combined with her hopes for True.

Fathering another child is not something that Khloe can even pretend to ignore.

That's not just a mistake. That's another sibling for True. Tristan could have avoided this if he cared to. He simply didn't.