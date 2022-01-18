Bull: Canceled by CBS After 6 Seasons!

Bull is coming to an end.

And, well... that is no bull.

Lead star Michael Weatherly confirmed the news himself on Twitter late Tuesday, jumping on his Twitter account to write the following:

Hello all! It’s been my privilege to play Dr Jason Bull but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close.

Concluded the actor in this message:

It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama.

Stay tuned for a big series finish…

Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!

There are 12 episodes of Bull remaining.

The series finale will air some time in May.

Weatherly left smash CBS hit NCIS in order to anchor his own series, which was actually based on the life of Dr. Phil McGraw and his job as a trial consultant before becoming a talk show host.

It premiered in September 2016 -- and then ran into major controversy two years later after Eliza Dushku went public with claims of sexual harassment against Weatherly.

According to a New York Times report, Dushku alleged at the time that Weatherly often remarked on her appearance in front of the cast and crew.

She also said that he made a rape joke and a remark about a threesome.

Shortly after Dushku confronted the star about his behavior, she was written off the series.

CBS eventually settled the issue with Dushku for a reported $9.5 million and issued the following subsequent statement:

"The allegations in Ms. Dushku’s claims are an example that, while we remain committed to a culture defined by a safe, inclusive and respectful workplace, our work is far from done.

"The settlement of these claims reflects the projected amount that Ms. Dushku would have received for the balance of her contract as a series regular, and was determined in a mutually agreed upon mediation process at the time."

Weatherly also addressed the scandal in a statement of his own.

“During the course of taping our show, I made some jokes mocking some lines in the script,” he said in late 2018.

“When Eliza told me that she wasn’t comfortable with my language and attempt at humor, I was mortified to have offended her and immediately apologized.

"After reflecting on this further, I better understand that what I said was both not funny and not appropriate and I am sorry and regret the pain this caused Eliza."

Now, meanwhile, CBS has acknowledged the ending of Bull by stating:

“For six seasons, Bull has established itself as a ratings winner with its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television.

"We extend our thanks to the talented cast, Michael Weatherly, Geneva Carr, Yara Martinez, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, MacKenzie Meehan, the incredible creative team led by Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard, and our hardworking crew, for bringing to life these innovative stories.

"We also thank our loyal viewers and look forward to providing them with a final run of compelling episodes filled with the humor, intelligence and twists that have made the drama a fan favorite.”