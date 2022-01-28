Bob Saget Memorialized by Daughter Lara in Moving Tribute

On January 9, hotel workers discovered that beloved comedian Bob Saget had died.

He was immediately mourned in a very public manner by friends, colleagues, and fans.

Saget is also loved and missed by his surviving family.

Having found the words to memorialize her father, daughter Lara has posted a powerful piece on her departed dad.

Lara Saget took to Instagram to remember her late, beloved father in a public tribute.

"To anyone afraid to love, Unconditional love is the greatest of gifts," her post's caption began.

"My dad loved with everything he had," Lara affirmed.

"He had so many reasons to be scared to love," Lara acknowledged.

"So many loved ones kept dropping the body," she characterized.

"Instead of being scared," Lara noted in her caption, "he loved more."

"I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love," Lara expressed.

"Love completely and be kind," she advised.

"Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest," Lara concluded. "With love."

Earlier this month, the beloved comedian was found dead in his hotel room.

Saget was only 65 years old.

Investigators immediately ruled out foul play or any kind of overdose, and Bob Saget's cause of death has been a topic of speculation and concern.

It is almost impossible to understate what a fixture Saget has been in American media for decades.

He's not an A-list movie superstar. He has never been the sort of person to make headlines every week.

But his character and his career speak for themselves.

Full House's legacy goes back decades.

It's not just that millions of Americans remember the show from their childhoods, even if it wasn't something that they deliberately watched.

Some of us (myself included) literally do not remember a time when the show did not air, as the show began when we were infants or not even born yet.

While Aunt Becky didn't fare so well in recent years, the show's cast has gone on to do great things.

The Olsen Twins had a stranglehold on entertaining Millennial girls in the '90s.

John Stamos has been one of the most desired men on the planet for three solid decades now.

Bob Saget worked as an actor and a comedian, from guest roles on Law & Order to famously hosting America's Funniest Home Videos.

So many professionals in the entertainment industry remember him with fondness and affection.

But of course, it was his family -- like his daughter, Lara -- who of course knew him better than any of the rest of us could hope to.

We absolutely do not and cannot fault Lara for taking time to put her thoughts together and form them into words.

When a loved one dies, it is difficult to know what to say. When the death is so sudden and unexpected, it can be almost impossible to think.

Our hearts continue to go out to the family and friends of the late, great comedic titan as we all continue to mourn his passing.