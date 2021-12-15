Lala Kent: Randall Emmett Was Awful in Bed! Like, Just So Terrible!

Lala Kent appears to have moved on from Randall Emmett.

And a certain body part that belongs to the long-time Vanderpump Rules star is likely very grateful for this fact.

About two months after Kent ended her engagement to Emmett (almost definitely because he cheated on her... a lot), the Bravo personality jumped on Instagram this past Monday to promote a Bellesa vibrator.

She also used the opportunity to hurl very personal shade at the seemingly unethical movie producer.

"'Tis the season for a little extra self-care! I'm giving away *thousands* of free vibrators and goodies to celebrate the holidays!" Kent captioned a photo of herself holding the sex toy.

As you can see below, she's also donning a holiday-themed sweatshirt that reads:

"It's (C)lit."

Wow, huh? Talk about getting straight to the pleasureful point.

"It's the best sexy time I've had in five years and eight months," Lala added.

And there you have the aforementioned shade.

Kent was with Emmett for this exact amount of time, confirming the couple's break-up in mid-October.

A short time later, text messages allegedly sent from Randall to various other women were exposed -- and they were quite damning.

Many of these texts featured Emmett referring to himself as “Daddy," while one in particular asked: "Can i dominate u?"

Read another of these gross messages:

"ill send you 300 now. I want hot pic."

Lala and Randall got engaged in 2018 after about two years of dating.

They welcomed their daughter, Ocean, back in March.

Following the split, Kent has continued to open up about the breakup on her podcast, "Give Them Lala."

On an episode earlier this month, for example, the reality star detailed the moment she knew she had to leave Randall.

Lala admitted she had her "head in the sand for a really long time" before she came to terms with the facts on the ground: Emmett was unfaithful.

"The second that I felt unsafe -- I said this in therapy -- I said, 'The second I get a pit in my stomach, it'll be a different conversation,'" she said of the moment she decided to walk away.

"I got that pit and I got the f--kout.

"No questions asked."

On November 3, she also said:

"I know everyone knows what is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life.

"There will be a time I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today is definitely not that day. It's been a lot. I'm going through a lot, and I just at this point in time want to protect my child.

"She's my No. 1 priority. I know what I signed up for.

"I'm on a reality television show. But in this moment, it's not about me. It is about my kid, and privacy is the only thing that I'm looking for, for her sake."

On the following week's installment, Kent offered up an update on how she's doing on her own.

"I take it one minute at a time because a 7-month-old can't sit around and wait for you to get over s---," Lala said.

"You better keep your f---ing head up and do your thing. So that's what I do."

"I just never thought that my life would be where it is right now and that's okay. That's totally fine.

"There's moments where I have pits in my stomach and I'm like, 'I need God to take over right now because it's too much.'"