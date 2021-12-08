Khloe Kardashian on Tristan Thompson Paternity Scandal: I Thought He Would Change!

As you've probably heard by now, Tristan Thompson is being sued for paternity by a Houston-based personal trainer who welcomed her first child earlier this month.

And yes, Tristan was in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian back in March when the kid was conceived.

Needless to say, the news came as quite a blow to Khloe.

It's easy, as outside observers, to say that she should have seen this one coming, but apparently, she genuinely believed Tristan when he claimed to have changed his ways.

"She is just a really great person and wants to see the positive in people. It's just a sad situation to her," a source close to the situation tells People magazine.

"She was just hopeful that he would stay faithful and loyal to her."

The insider adds that Khloe was well aware that she came off as hopelessly naive to the many friends who warned her "over and over again" not to take Thompson back after his previous cheating scandals.

But in the end, her hopes for a traditional family life and her faith in her Tristan were more powerful than any skepticism she may have felt about his ability to remain faithful.

"She always believed that he would change," the source says.

And apparently, despite their doubts that he would ever live up to her expectations, Khloe's family continued to give Tristan the benefit of the doubt.

"Khloe's family always tried to support her," the insider adds.

"They always treated Tristan well even after he broke Khloe's heart multiple times."

Khloe has yet to speak about the situation publicly, but fans believe she's making her voice heard through the inspirational quotes and memes she's been posting to Instagram.

The source says Khloe's loved ones are confident that she won't fall for his tricks again, but notes that the exes plan to "keep things friendly" for the sake of their daughter, True.

As for Thompson, lawyers for the Sacramento Kings star filed an emergency gag order request against Maralee Nichols on Monday.

In the filing, the attorneys accuse Nichols of attempting to gain fame by alleging that Thompson is her baby's father, stating that “intention all along [was] to try to achieve some sort of notoriety and gain for herself in this lawsuit.”

The outcome of the lawsuit is unlikely to change Khloe's mind about her relationship with Thompson, as he already admitted to sleeping with Nichols on his 30th birthday.

So even if it turns out he's not the father of Maralee's child -- which seems unlikely -- the fact that he cheated is undisputed.

Maralee claims that she and Tristan slept together several times, while Tristan insists it was just that once.

It's unclear exactly when Khloe found out about the brief affair and kicked Thompson to the curb.

Insiders say she found out about Tristan's latest infidelity before news of the lawsuit reached the media, and that the split happened quietly earlier this year.

We wish Khloe a rapid healing process -- but we also hope that she'll remember this pain the next time she's tempted to give Tristan yet another a second chance.