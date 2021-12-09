Tori and Zach Roloff Provide Pregnancy Update: What Scares Them Most?

It is officially official.

About three weeks ago, Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff confirmed they were expecting their third child, breaking the blessed news on Instagram.

"We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!" Tori wrote as a caption to beautiful photos of her and her immediate family online, adding:

"Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!"

Now, however, the Little People, Big World stars have gone ahead and recorded a video for TLC in which they once again reiterate that Tori is pregnant.

The couple, who is already parents to a son named Jackson and a daughter named Lilah, emphasize in this footage that the baby is due this spring -- and that they're keeping the gender a mystery.

To the public.

And to themselves.

"We're not going to find out if it's a boy or a girl," Zach says, later adding:

"We have boy stuff and girl stuff already, so that part will be self-explanatory."

Zach also admits he'd like to have a second boy, while his wife seems more indifferent and both agree that the child being healthy is what's most important.

For the record, Tori previously said she doesn't yet know whether the child will be a dwarf.

Elsewhere in this TLC-sponsored footage, Tori says her first trimester was "kinda rough" and she napped a lot and had a lot of food aversions.

But she's feeling better these days and gets really psyched to imagine her son and daughter having a sibling in the near future.

"Jackson is excited," Zach tells the camera of his oldest becoming a big brother again, adding that the four-year old wants to name his next sibling Lilah because he "wants to clone" his current sister.

AWWWW, right?!?

The pair did note that they were a bit more "cautious" telling loved ones about the pregnancy this time around due to Tori suffering a miscarriage in March.

And in perhaps the most revealing and funniest part of the interview, Tori is asked what she's most nervous about, giving the obvious answer most women in her situation would give:

Giving birth.

Understandably a frightening prospect, you know?

For Zach, however?

"How are we gonna fit them in our cars?" he wonders of having three kids.

Overall, though, there's no real fear here from either Zach or Tori..

"I'm super excited to have a pack," the dad-to-be says. "I've always wanted a pack of kids."