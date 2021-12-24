Tamra Judge: I Didn't Body-Shame Shannon Beador ... I Just Spoke the TRUTH!

For half a decade or so, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador were the best of friends -- despite some ups and downs.

These days, they aren't even speaking ... unless you count blasting and name-calling each other on social media.

Now, Tamra is accused of body-shaming her former friend in a vicious social media comment.

Tamra insists that she wasn't doing anything of the sort. Was she set up?

This all started in the comments under a post by Heather Dubrow.

The post featured Heather speaking to Shannon in a single screenshot.

While Heather's caption was simply teasing the tension between the two RHOC stars, the comments took another turn.

"Can't wait to watch," Tamra Judge wrote. "Love you my friend."

Though Tamra is no longer part of the cast, she was once castmates with Heather.

She is no longer friends with Shannon, but that doesn't mean that she bears ill will towards Heather.

There are, to our chagrin, hundreds of comments below that one.

One of them was Tamra making an eyebrow-raising statement.

"Alcohol will age you so fast!" she wrote. "Weight gain ages you as well."

"If you don't take care of your body," Tamra warned, "it shows."

Shannon struggled for years with her body, ashamed of her weight gain and shamed by her now ex-husband.

Tamra knows better than anyone how much that time in her life hurt her.

Was hurting Shannon the point of the comment?

Numeries replies accused Tamra of just that.

Body-shaming is never okay. Human bodies simply exist in different sizes and shapes, and it's not our business.

Tamra explains that her comment was not body-shaming Shannon.

In fact, it had nothing to do with her at all.

“Omg I responded to a comment I was tagged in," Tamra explained in a subsequent comment.

"It was about me and heather [Dubrow] working out and not drinking all the time,” Tamra detailed.

“And I gave my professional fitness advice," she wrote.

"Drinking & weight gain age you !!!!" Tamra's comment concluded. "That’s the truth.”

Tamra then went on to call out various publications that have misrepresented her words.

Social media is filled with shade.

It can sometimes be difficult to parse when someone is being cruel and when they are making an unrelated statement.

That said, in this case, we don't think that Tamra was being particularly shady.

She answered a fan's question on social media, not thinking about the context and how people might see her reply without seeing the question.

That kind of shade isn't her style. When Tamra Judge has an opinion, she is not shy about sharing it.

With apologies to Tamra for getting caught up in this, it is refreshing to see how much our society has evolved for the better in ten years.

Sure, polarization along political and ideological lines is worse than ever, TikTok is a juvenile hellscape, and we're in an endless pandemic.

But at the same time, it's nice to be reminded that it's more scandalous for a famous person to be perceived as body-shaming than it is for one to gain weight.