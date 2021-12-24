Kris Jenner Releases New Version of Jingle Bells (And It's Not Awful?!?)

You know what, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian?

We were really happy for you two when you got engaged.

But now you've gone ahead and done it. Now you've gone ahead and made us regret ever celebrating your relationship?

Why?

bells, jingle

Because, after being welcomed into this famous family, Barker just teamed up to record a remixed version of the Christmas classic "Jingle Bells" with Kris Jenner.

“A little Christmas fun in the studio!" wrote Jenner as a caption to thhe track on Instagram, adding:

"Christmas is my favorite and happiest time of the year and this honestly put me in the best mood and made me so happy to do!!

"Thank you @travisbarker for the memory and fun, and for adding your magical drums and thank you @kourtneykardash for your mesmerizing jingle bells!! Merry Christmas, everyone!"

Kris Jenner at the Reunion

Here's the really crazy thing.

Here's the truly unexpected thing:

The sing isn't all that terrrible!

Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Wax Nostalgic

“Kris, you’re amazing!” one user commented after giving it a listen.

“OMG! Can’t believe it! Kris, you’re beyond talented,” added another.

“OK, wait, why is this so good? Love it!” a third person wrote, while a fourth chimed in as followd:

“I’m screaming! Downloading immediately."

Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian

Kris, of course, has hosted a mammoth holiday party evey year, although an insider told TMZ that this year's version was greatly scaled down to the COVID-19-.

And the Omicron variant in particular.

Still, Kris is known as the anti-Grinch.

She goes out of her way every year to make the most out of this time of year.

Kris Jenner Gets Real in Confessional

"She likes to say she’s the ‘Queen of Christmas’ when it comes to decorating,” a source previously told Life & Style, adding of the family matriarch:

"She has a team of elves and decorating assistants, and in the past, she’s used artistic director and flower guru Jeff Leatham.

“Kris only has one rule: to outdo what she did the year before."

Kris Jenner Knows All

As for spoiling her kids and grandchildren, Kris spares not a single expense.

“She starts planning for Christmas every year in July,” a different source told Life & Style.

“Everything she does for the kids she does custom.

"Because there are so many of them, she has her assistants start researching in the summer, reaching out to manufacturers [and] asking times on certain items."

Kris Jenner Stuns on Instagram

Heck, this tabloid has even reported that Jenner sometimes spend “around $500,000 just on toys," making this whole story go from sweet to sort of sick.

That's just far too much money to spend on Christmas toys.

We don't care how well off you are.

Show Comments
