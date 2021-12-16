Stephanie Matto Mocks Haters: My Fart Jars Made Me Rich! You're Just Jealous!

Disgusting but true: Stephanie Matto is getting rich off of selling her own intestinal gasses to weird, horny fans.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star's "fart jars" sell for $1,000 each, but are currently discounted to a mere $500.

This malodorous enterprise is making her a tremendous amount of money in an extremely short time.

Stephanie is offering her fans step-by-step instructions on how she keeps up with demand ... and is clapping back at critics.

In just one week, Stephanie Matto raked in $45,000 from these odious care packages.

The mail-order flatulence business has already raked in over $100,000 for her.

Stephanie has also gone viral over this, reaching people on social media who have no idea that she's a recurring 90 Day Fiance star.

Across TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and beyond, people naturally have questions.

Who TF is spending so much money on something that most of us would prefer to pretend doesn't exist at all?

And frankly ... how exactly is Stephanie able to meet market demands all by herself?

Stephanie has answers, whether we like them or not.

In a series of videos (included in this post), Stephanie takes viewers through a step-by-step explanation.

It starts with her diet: eating beans, protein muffins, low-sugar yogurt, and hardboiled eggs.

"While I wait for those farts to develop, I like to read -- I'm very smart, I like to read," Stephanie shares.

"And then when I'm ready to go," she continues, "I, you know, do my job."

Adding the flower petal to the jar isn't just a nice gesture; she also believes that it holds the scent better for her customers.

Stephanie includes handwritten notes alongside these gas jars of her gasses.

Among other advice for anyone wishing to follow in her footsteps, she suggests to "not force it."

Of course, not everyone is guaranteed to rake in this kind of money. What makes Stephanie so special?

Stephanie has an explanation for why dozens of horny people are paying her top dollar for such an unthinkable product.

"I honestly think it's because I have a really good personality," she suggests.

"And," Stephanie continues, "also because I'm hot."

"People judging me for selling my jarred farts," Stephanie mocks.

"Them not knowing I've made over 100k," she remarks in the video.

"And," Stephanie continues, "own a beautiful home and multiple cars."

Of course, Stephanie has been doing online sex work for years, including on OnlyFans.

While she's far from the only 90 Day Fiance star to make use of the adult media subscription site.

However, she does have a reputation as the star who gives the most bang for your buck, so to speak, and even launched her own platform a few months ago.

Apparently, it was on that platform where horny customers repeatedly messaged her, begging to purchase her flatulent offerings.

Stephanie shares that she was reluctant at first, but ultimately decided to go for it.

Given that she has ranked in a middle class year's salary in just a few weeks, that was clearly the right decision.