Stephanie Matto: Selling My Farts is Making Me Disgustingly Rich!

Stephanie Matto is a familiar and polarizing figure among 90 Day Fiance fans.

She is currently starring on 90 Day: The Single Life, but is making headlines for a very different reason.

Unfortunately, we must now address the most distasteful topic imaginable: flatulence.

Stephanie is selling little jars of her intestinal gasses ... and an alarming number of people are buying them.

Stephanie Matto went viral several weeks ago when she began this campaign.

Already a success on OnlyFans, she got creative and tapped into an unthinkable, unspeakable market.

Insisting upon using the word "farts," she is offering the most innovative item for sale since gamer girl bath water first hit the market.

“So as of today I have made over $90,000,” the 31-year-old reality star told In Touch Weekly.

“Yeah, it is pretty crazy," she acknowledged. "It is."

Additionally, her endeavor has gone viral, reaching people who have no idea that she's a 90 Day Fiance star.

"And the thing is what I find really awesome about this whole entire new, like fart jar venture," Stephanie began.

She continued: "Is that I think it’s inspired a lot of people to think outside of the box, as far as ways that they can make money."

"And I know right now with like the holidays and everything, everything that’s going on in the world, people are looking for new ways to make money," she added.

"So I have my platform, Unfiltrd," Stephanie promoted.

"And," she continued, "I know a lot of the creators on there are now starting to think of different ways to make money."

Stephanie added: "other than just like selling their photos or videos."

"They’re looking into, you know, maybe selling their bath water or selling their spit in a jar," Stephanie shared.

"But nobody else is doing farts," she boasted.

Stephanie bragged: "I’m the only one. I’ve got the monopoly on farts.”

Stephanie explained how launching her own NSFW platform for herself and others helped inspire this idea.

“I would get messages on a frequent basis of men asking me for my farts," she shared.

"But also," Stephanie continued, "making videos of me making the jars and the farts."

“So they wanted videos basically of me farting," Stephanie continued.

"And they’d always have very specific requests," she detailed.

"Like, they want me wearing latex," Stephanie cited. "They want me wearing a certain kind of outfit."

"They want me in a certain room that has like better acoustics," Stephanie continued.

"So like in the shower, in the bathtub," she explained.

Stephanie affirmed: "And I’m a person who does not kink shame."

"I know that everyone is into their own freaky stuff, whatever it may be," Stephanie acknowledged.

"But at first I was like, ‘Okay, I don’t know if I can do this because like, even for me, this is a little bit too weird,’" she admitted.

"But I started to be a little bit more open to it," Stephanie explained, "and I saw the amount of requests I was getting."

"So I was like, ‘You know what, let me just do this. And let me, let me see if this sells,'" Stephanie shared.

"And much to my astonishment," she revealed, "I almost sold out within the first week.”

That is no small accomplishment, because each jar costs $1,000 -- though they are currently on sale, at a steal, for $500.

“I always price things at, at like what I think my value is," Stephanie explained. "I do not undersell myself."

"I think that’s my number one rule in business is like, you are valuable and not just you, but your time," she affirmed.

"And," Stephanie assessed, "I think that the amount of time, effort, energy and creativity that went into this project was worth $1,000."

“So, you know, some people think that it’s crazy," Stephanie noted.

"But listen, people were willing to pay that price," she pointed out. "So I don’t think it’s that crazy.”

She even shared that her mother discovered this enterprise by hearing about it at work, but Stephanie told her that this unspeakable sale is paying for Christmas this year.