Meghan Markle Was "Too American" To Fit In With Royals, Source Claims

When the world first learned that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were dating, there was immediate and widespread concern about the possibility of a "culture clash" between Meghan and the royal family.

Meghan is a woman of color, an American, an actress, and an activist.

Needless to say, the experiences that shaped her are very different from the ones encountered by any of the royals.

Optimists hoped that the Queen and company would come around when once they witnessed the depth and intensity of Meghan and Harry's love.

Sadly, that didn't turn out to be the case, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex eventually stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family in order to start a new, more liberated life in America.

While Harry and Meghan are said to be much happier in Southern California than they ever were in London, many of the tensions that defined their time in the UK have followed them overseas.

Take, for example, the allegations that Meghan bullied her staff while living at Kensington Palace.

Meghan did not take those accusations lying down, insisting publicly that she could prove she never mistreated anyone -- employee or otherwise -- during her time in London.

One staffer claimed to have been "humiliated" by Markle, and another recounted an experience with her that felt "like emotional cruelty and manipulation."

Reps for Meghan issued a statement indicating that the Duchess was "saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma."

The situation became so serious that the palace issued a rare statement indicating that the claims were being thoroughly investigated.

"We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the statement read.

Shortly thereafter, however, the case against Meghan began to crumble.

Staffers retracted their bullying claims under mysterious circumstances.

One person who leveled allegations against the Duchess was later fired.

It began to look as though the claims of bullying were without merit, and that palace officials had allowed the allegations to go public without looking into them first.

In other words, it was yet another attempt to assassinate Meghan's character.

Now a new book by Christopher Andersen entitled Brother and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan has shed new light on the bogus claims that Meghan was unkind to her staff.

It now seems that Meghan was guilty of nothing more than behaving in a fashion that was deemed "too American."

"Particularly within the royal household they're very indirect in the way they do things," Andersen told The Insider this week.

"The kind of plain-spoken, upfront personality, distinctly American approach that Meghan has to getting things done just rubs them the wrong way."

According to Andersen, the tension between Meghan and her staff was exploited by the so-called "Men In Gray," who perform much of the royals' dirty work.

"It was clear to Harry and Meghan that the Men in Gray were spreading much of the salacious gossip to bolster the reputations of more important members of the family — principally the Cambridges," he writes in his book.

In other words, palace officials realized that Meghan's transition into life as a royal wasn't going terribly smoothly, so they decided to get in front of the narrative by claiming that it was all Meghan's fault.

Hopefully, she and Harry will recall this incident whenever they begin to wonder if they made a mistake by leaving the UK.