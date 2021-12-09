Lala Kent: Quitting Vanderpump Rules Following Randall Emmett Cheating Scandal?

Lala Kent has had enough.

First, Lala broke off her engagement to Randall Emmett after she caught him having an affair.

(If you think you were shocked to find out that Rand cheated on Lala, imagine how she felt!)

Now, it seems that that messy situation may have inspired her to cut ties with the show that made her famous.

If you haven't been watching Vanderpump Rules this season -- well, don't worry, you have no reason to experience any FOMO.

According to the ratings, just about no one is watching, and the Lala-Rand drama (which might have elevated this season above the level of bland "reality sitcom," a la the currrent iteration of Jersey Shore) didn't unfold until after the cameras stopped rolling.

However, the topic was addressed at last week's reunion show taping.

And on the December 8 episode of her podcast, Lala said that the experience left a bad taste in her mouth, and she's now wondering if her time on Vanderpump has come to an end.

“I’ve been on this show for six years; I’ve changed a lot as a person — no one can tell me otherwise," Kent told her audience.

"So, when I think back on my time [on the show], I love it, it’s been the ultimate mirror for me, but after that reunion, I sat back and thought, ‘Is this the space for me anymore or do we need to do some soul searching?'"

Lala says she addressed the end of her relationship with honesty and candor during thre taping.

And apparently, she was upset by the lack of a reaction from her co-stars.

“I didn’t hear from one person on my cast except for Raquel [Leviss] to say, ‘Hope you’re doing OK,'” Kent said.

“That was very telling for me. … I’m not saying that this group of my friends are bad people in any way. Just because I’m going through something doesn’t mean the world stops," she continued.

"But I was visibly upset on the reunion, and for not one of them except for my little Bambi to reach out and say, ‘I just want to say I’m sorry for what you’re going through,’ was, like I said, eye-opening.”

The "Bambi" nickname is a reference to the infamous moment when a pre-sobriety Lala blasted Raquel as a "Bambi-eyed b-tch."

From there, Lala revealed that her breakup has caused her to examine her priorities, and while she'll always be grateful to Vanderpump for giving her her start, there might not be room for the show in the future she envisions for herself.

“It really brought me back to what I feel is important, to what I want out of life,” she said.

“I’ll be forever grateful for Vanderpump Rules and I’ll be forever grateful that we got to come back after a really crazy year of not knowing what was going to happen," Kent continued.

"At some point, you have to draw the line and be like, ‘This needs to go into the hands of something much greater than all of us and something that’s not going to talk back.'”

Lala welcomed her first child -- a daughter named Ocean -- in March of this year.

While there have been rumors of Vanderpump Rules being canceled in the wake of recent cast shake-ups, Kent recently indicated that the show will be back for a tenth season.

But it sounds like it might be returning sans Lala!