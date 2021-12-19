Chris Noth Accused of Sexual Assault by Yet Another Woman, Dropped by Talent Agency

Chris Noth has been accused of sexual assault.

Again.

The veteran actor, best known for playing Mr. Big on Sex and the City, first made headlines for this very troubling reason back on December 16.

Through The Hollywood Reporter at that time, two women came out and intimately described the ways they claimed Noth had raped them several years ago.

On Friday, meanwhile, a third unnamed woman (who used the pseudonym Ava) spoke to The Daily Beast and said Noth had sexually assaulted her while she worked at a New York City restaurant in 2010.

According to the outlet, she was 18 years old at the time of this alleged crime.

According to Ava, Noth groped her and repeatedly pulled her onto his lap when she was working as a lounge singer.

The woman said at the end of her shift one morning, around 1 a.m., she headed to the office to collect her paycheck -- and the actor followed her and initiated a sexual act, after which she pushed him away.

"He wasn't hearing 'no,'" she said. "But he heard me when I said 'not here' and convinced him that I would meet him somewhere else."

At this urging, she says Noth did stop.

She left. She went home. Noth texted her for her address. And she never replied.

"The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction," Noth's rep said in a statement to NBC News and other outlets in response.

"Chris has no knowledge of who this individual is and, as stated yesterday, has and would never cross that line."

Late last week, another woman alleged that Noth “rape[d] her from behind” in 2004 after the pair met because the then-22-year old worked at high-profile law firm with famous clients.

A second woman, meanwhile, claimed she got to know Noth because she worked as a waitress at a nightclub in 2015.

At one point, this alleged victim said she met Noth back at his apartment, at which time he labeled his marriage a "sham."

“He [started] having sex with me from the back in a chair. We were in front of a mirror. I was kind of crying as it happened," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

When it was over, she added:

“I went to the bathroom and put on my skirt. I was feeling awful. Totally violated. All of my dreams with this star I loved for years were gone.”

Noth issued a statement in response to these allegations as well.

The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false, he said.

These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out.

I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.

Also on Friday, December 17, after this third woman came forward, a spokesperson for A3 Artists Agency told Deadline that Noth is "no longer a client."

It did not elaborate any further on the topic.

Noth, a married father of two, has not commented on his departure from the group, which he joined less than three months ago.