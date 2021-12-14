Kim Kardashian Makes It Official: My Marriage is O-V-E-R!

Kim Kardashian is never getting back together with Kanye West.

This is not just our opinion.

This is not just some off-handed remark the reality star recently made on social media.

This is now Kardashian's official and legal stance.

Kim, of course, filed to divore West way back in February 2021, citing irrencilable differences at the time as the basis for their split.

Perhaps because Kanye apparently never got the VERY strong hint, and has since been stating on numerous public occasions that he wants to reconcile with his wife, Kim filed new paperwork this past Friday.

It aimed to immediately restore her marital status to single, leaving property settlement and custody issues for another day down the line.

Simply put, the goal of this filing is to speed up the dissolution of her union -- once and for all.

In supporting documents from this new filing, meanwhile, Kardashian writes in the most certain terms she can:

"No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time."

In case that isn't clear enough?

The paperwork also says:

"The parties' marriage has irremediably broken down. [Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to [West].

"There are simply no compelling reasons not to grant a motion to bifurcate and terminate marital status in this case."

Without directly calling out any of West's recent rants, she goes on to say that she's been trying to move on for several months.

However, Kanye hasn't accepted his romantic fate.

"I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021," Kim writes.

"I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status.

"[He] has not responded to my request."

In her filing, Kardashian continues:

"There is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable. [Kardashian] has no desire to reconcile with [West] and wants their marriage terminated.

"Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means.

"The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [West] and [Kardashian] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship."

Doesn't get much more straightforward than that.

Last month, West claimed he was never served divorce papers, adding in an interview that went viral:

"She's still my wife."

This is technically true. But Kim is now doing all she can to make it untrue.

West later emphasized this same these, adding:

"My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together."

Alas, Kardashian is now dating Pete Davidson and is clearly anxious to leave her past behind her.

"[West] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives," the newly-filed documents state.

"Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted."

So there you have it.

Will West at last get the message?

As a celebrity gossip website, for the sake of our content, we hope not!