Josh Duggar: Will He Have Conjugal Visits With Anna in Prison?

Now that Josh Duggar has been convicted of receiving and possessing child porn, the former reality star is faces with the task of trying to make his life behind bars as comfortable as possible.

After all, he's probably going to be locked up for a very, very long time.

Josh won't be sentenced until April. Before that, we likely won't know just how many years he'll be spending behind bars or where he'll be imprisoned.

This is a federal sentence, after all.

In other words: Josh could conceivably be sent to any corner of the country. But no matter where he ends up doing his time, there's at least one perk of life behind bars that Josh will not be experiencing.

For better or for worse.

According to the Bureau of Federal Prisons website, conjugal visitation between married couples is "not permitted within any BOP facility.”

Yes, we're sure that Anna will be Josh's most frequent visitor, but she might as well bring the kids, if you know what we mean.

We mean the couple will not be allowed any alone time.

There was a time when those who had been watching the trial closely were hopeful that Anna would divorce Josh if he were convicted.

There was also hope that she would take steps to ensure that Josh will never see his children again - both during his sentence and afterward.

That all seems increasingly unlikely now.

Especially amid reports that Anna still believes her husband is innocent (seriously), it looks like he's still Mr. Family Man in their eyes.

Currently, Josh is being held in solitary confinement at a county jail in Arkansas.

It's unclear if Anna is currently permitted to visit him.

Not surprisingly, sources say the mother of seven is a deeply distraught state over Josh's conviction, and she's doing her best to hold it together for the sake of her children.

“Anna’s leaning on her own family, her parents and siblings, more than ever now,” an insider recently told In Touch.

“The Duggar name is like wearing a scarlet letter though town, it’s not a good thing."

"That’s why Anna is taking this time to pray and focus on her children,” the source adds.

Yes, there was a time - not all that long ago - when the Duggars were the most powerful and well-respected family in northwest Arkansas.

Now - as evidenced by Jim Bob's recent landslide election defeat - those days are long gone.

“Anna is completely devastated,” a second source exclusively told In Touch.

"Her family has been torn apart, but she knows it’s not just her family that’s been hurt."

“She’s trying to think about and pray for the innocent victims.”

Of course, Anna remains firm in her belief that those children were not victimized by Josh.

As for how Anna will support herself with her husband behind bars, that remains to be seen.

Duggar wives are forbidden to work outside of the home, which means she has no job experience.

Both fans and critics of the family are hopeful that the Duggars will support Anna, but thus far, Jim Bob and Michelle haven't addressed the issue publicly.

“In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support,” the couple wrote on their blog after the verdict was announced.

“As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life’s circumstances, we place our trust in God," the Duggars continued.

"He is our source of strength and refuge."

"Thank you for your prayers.”

Of course, Anna will need more than prayers with a husband in prison and seven mouths to feed.

Some say she enabled Josh, but as she was also one of his victims, and her children are wholly innocent.

We hope that some sort of solution will present itself.