Josh Duggar: Will He Have Conjugal Visits With Anna in Prison?

by at .  Updated at .

Now that Josh Duggar has been convicted of receiving and possessing child porn, the former reality star is faces with the task of trying to make his life behind bars as comfortable as possible.

After all, he's probably going to be locked up for a very, very long time.

Josh won't be sentenced until April. Before that, we likely won't know just how many years he'll be spending behind bars or where he'll be imprisoned.

Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar

This is a federal sentence, after all.

In other words: Josh could conceivably be sent to any corner of the country. But no matter where he ends up doing his time, there's at least one perk of life behind bars that Josh will not be experiencing.

For better or for worse.

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar Throwback Picture

According to the Bureau of Federal Prisons website, conjugal visitation between married couples is "not permitted within any BOP facility.”

Yes, we're sure that Anna will be Josh's most frequent visitor, but she might as well bring the kids, if you know what we mean.

We mean the couple will not be allowed any alone time.

Anna Keller Duggar Photo

There was a time when those who had been watching the trial closely were hopeful that Anna would divorce Josh if he were convicted.

There was also hope that she would take steps to ensure that Josh will never see his children again - both during his sentence and afterward.

That all seems increasingly unlikely now.

Duggar, Anna Photo

Especially amid reports that Anna still believes her husband is innocent (seriously), it looks like he's still Mr. Family Man in their eyes.

Currently, Josh is being held in solitary confinement at a county jail in Arkansas.

It's unclear if Anna is currently permitted to visit him.

Josh and Anna Duggar Get Fancy

Not surprisingly, sources say the mother of seven is a deeply distraught state over Josh's conviction, and she's doing her best to hold it together for the sake of her children.

“Anna’s leaning on her own family, her parents and siblings, more than ever now,” an insider recently told In Touch.

“The Duggar name is like wearing a scarlet letter though town, it’s not a good thing."

Josh and Anna Duggar and Fam

"That’s why Anna is taking this time to pray and focus on her children,” the source adds.

Yes, there was a time - not all that long ago - when the Duggars were the most powerful and well-respected family in northwest Arkansas.

Now - as evidenced by Jim Bob's recent landslide election defeat - those days are long gone.

Anna Duggar and Awful Husband

“Anna is completely devastated,” a second source exclusively told In Touch.

"Her family has been torn apart, but she knows it’s not just her family that’s been hurt."

“She’s trying to think about and pray for the innocent victims.”

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar and Child

Of course, Anna remains firm in her belief that those children were not victimized by Josh.

As for how Anna will support herself with her husband behind bars, that remains to be seen.

Duggar wives are forbidden to work outside of the home, which means she has no job experience.

Josh and Anna at Court

Both fans and critics of the family are hopeful that the Duggars will support Anna, but thus far, Jim Bob and Michelle haven't addressed the issue publicly.

“In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support,” the couple wrote on their blog after the verdict was announced.

Anna and Josh Outside of Court

“As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life’s circumstances, we place our trust in God," the Duggars continued.

"He is our source of strength and refuge."

"Thank you for your prayers.”

Josh and Anna Throwback

Of course, Anna will need more than prayers with a husband in prison and seven mouths to feed.

Some say she enabled Josh, but as she was also one of his victims, and her children are wholly innocent.

We hope that some sort of solution will present itself.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Josh Duggar

Josh Duggar Photos

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar Throwback Picture
Josh D
Josh Duggar's Post-Conviction Mug Shot
Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar
Picture of Josh Duggar
Josh Duggar on Jim Bob's Security Camera

Josh Duggar Videos

Josh Duggar Handcuffed and Booked After Guilty Verdict: WATCH
Josh Duggar Handcuffed and Booked After Guilty Verdict: WATCH
Josh Duggar: Video Taken Just Prior to Bombshell Arrest Emerges
Josh Duggar: Video Taken Just Prior to Bombshell Arrest Emerges
Josh Duggar: Handcuffed, Hauled Off to Jail in Shocking Leaked Video!
Josh Duggar: Handcuffed, Hauled Off to Jail in Shocking Leaked Video!