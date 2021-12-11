Jinger Duggar: My Brother is a Hypocrite! He Betrayed Jesus!

Jinger Duggar has become the latest member of her infamous family to speak out against her brother.

And we truly mean AGAINST.

Josh Duggar, of course, was convicted on Thursday on two counts of possessing child sex abuse materials.

In the wake of this verdict, mulitple relatives have issued statements on social media.

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, for example, cited God often and mostly made the ordeal about themselves.

Jill Duggar was far more harsh in her assessment, saying justice was served and Josh got what he deserved.

Jinger, however?

She has taken to her Instagram account unleashed all of her wrath against the father of seven, who downloaded truly heinous and disgusting videos on his workplace computer in May 2019.

"We are saddened for the victims of horrific child abuse. We are also saddened for Josh’s family, his wife and precious children," wrote Jinger to open her critique of Josh.

She then brought up religion -- but not by asking for any sort of prayers for Josh or his victims.

Instead, she laid out all the ways in which Josh has been a total and complete liar and phony.

"We are saddened for the dishonor this has brought upon Christ’s name. Josh claims to be a Christian," she explainned.

"When a professing follower of Jesus is exposed as a hypocrite, the response of many will be to challenge the integrity of Jesus himself.

"They’ll question the legitimacy of a Savior whose so-called followers privately delight in the sins they publicly denounce.

"This is why the Apostle Paul told religious hypocrites that "the name of God is blasphemed among the Gentiles because of you” (Romans 2:24). For Josh, we fear for his soul."

Jinger went on to trash her sibing as evil, writing:

"Yet, amidst our sadness, there is gratitude. We are grateful that God is a God of justice who cares for the innocent and the helpless. And, of all the people in this world, he especially loves children, who are among the most vulnerable.

"This reality makes the existence of sex trafficking and child abuse one of the most horrific evils imaginable.

"It is an evil God hates."

Back in 2015, Josh referred to himself as a hypocrite after he was caught cheating on his wife.

But Jinger continued to hammer this theme home, hitting her brother harder than any other loved one to date.

"Jesus welcomed and cared for children, seeing their helplessness as opportunity to protect, not exploit (Matthew 19:14).

"And his harshest indictment was reserved for those who caused them to stumble: “it would be better for him to have a great millstone fastened around his neck and to be drowned in the depth of the sea” (Matthew 18:6)."

Here is how Jinger concluded:

For those who follow him, he requires the same compassion toward children: “See that you do not despise one of these little ones.

For I tell you that in heaven their angels always see the face of my Father who is in heaven” (Matthew 18:10).

The Apostle James put this care at the heart of true religion: “Religion that is pure and undefiled before God the Father is this: to visit orphans and widows in their affliction, and to keep oneself unstained from the world” (James 1:27).

We are thankful to God for exposing Josh’s actions and to a legal system committed to protecting the innocent and punishing the guilty in this case.

We are grateful for justice.

We are praying for further justice, vindication, protection, and healing for all those who have been wronged.

Following the guilty verdict, Josh faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines after his conviction on both counts.

His sentencing is expected in four months, but a date hasn't been scheduled pending a pre-sentence investigation.

On Friday, meanwhile, an insider told In Touch Weekly that Duggar has been moved to solitary confinement due to safety concerns.