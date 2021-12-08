Janelle Brown Pays Bittersweet Tribute to Late Mother

Let's take a break from all the Sister Wives marital drama, okay?

A short break at the very least.

Over the last several months, it seems as though all we've written about when it comes to this TLC reality series is the constant strife between Kody Brown and his spouses.

For understandable reasons, of course.

Things eventually grew so bad between Kody and Christine that the latter announced just over a five weeks she had left her spiritual husband after more than 25 years of being together.

That split isn't the focus of this article, however.

Instead, we're here to talk about Janelle Brown for a bit.

Earlier this week, the veteran reality star first paid tribute to her daughter, Savannah, on the occasion of her 17th birthday... and then also paid tribute to her own late mother, Sheryl.

“December 7,” Janelle began her profound caption via Instagram, describing it as a “mixed emotions day” alongside lovely photos of Sheryl and Savanah.

“So happy to celebrate Savanah’s 17th birthday and bittersweet to remember my mom on this day.

"It was her birthday also!” Janelle explained.

The Sister Wives cast member also shares sons Logan, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel and daughter Maddie with Kody.

“Today also marks the one-year anniversary of [Sheryl’s] death,” Janelle continued, revealing they have a special memento from her that is near and dear to their hearts.

Meaning what, exactly?

“Savanah has a watch of my mom’s and she proudly wore it today,” the TLC star told followers, adding:

“I recognized it immediately this morning and felt mom close by.”

Sheryl, it should be noted, was married to Kody’s father, William Winn Brown.

They met late in life and were together until William died in 2013 at the age of 78; while Sheryl died in December 2020.

This is how many polygamous unions work.

They are often passed down from generation to generation, with children of plural marriages going on to participate in these same kinds of arrangements themselves.

“Before Kody and I were really courting, I was actually friends with his family," Janelle said way back in a 2013 episode of Sister Wives.

"My mom was worried I was getting sucked into some polygamous cult.

"But she ended up meeting Kody’s dad, and they ended up falling in love and getting married before Kody and I started courting."

On Mother’s Day this past May, Janelle posted a sweet message in honor of Sheryl -- while also showing appreciation to the other incredible parents in her life, including Kody’s fellow spouses, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown and now-ex Christine Brown.

“To my mom, I miss you every day but especially days like today when I once again realize I can never just call you again,” Janelle wrote at the time.

She also noted Sheryl’s dog, Jack, is doing great.

“Thank you for raising me to be fiercely independent," she concluded.