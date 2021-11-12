Christine Brown: I'm a Much Better Person Without Kody!

You know the sign of a healthy relationship?

Each side brings out the best version of the other.

With this in mind, Christine Brown has made it pretty clear via a handful of Cameo messages she recorded over the past few days:

Leaving husband Kody was absolutely the right thing to do!

"Thank you for supporting me with leaving Kody. The decision was a long time coming and I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did," Christine said in one of these videos.

Telling the fan who hired her about how things are going these days, Brown added simply:

"Life is so great.

"I had no idea life could be simple."

Kody was already in plural marriage with first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown when Christine joined in 1994.

Sounds pretty complicated right off the bat, doesn't it?

The exes share son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

Last Tuesday, Christine announced she was finally done with the relationship, several months after saying on the Sister Wives finale that she wanted to move back to Utah.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine wrote on Instagram on November 2.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."

It's clear she has no regrets about this decision, too.

Brown said in an earlier Cameo message that she is just SO happy without Kody.

On Cameo -- a platform through which regular people pay celebrities some sort of fee to film messages on their behalf -- Christine also revealed the details of her co-parenting plan with Kody.

"I hope Kody and I can still remain friends through this," Christine said.

"We've been high-key communicating with each other and stuff. We have good and bad days, don't get me wrong. But, we have a life still together after this because we have kids to raise and Truley's 11.

"So we have to be good and amiable and things like that. I think it's just important to remember that."

Added Christine when it comes to her many children:

"I love being a mom. I love the relationship I have with my kids.

"It's like I take them on dates, individual dates.

"It's like my favorite thing to do with my kids. Just one-on-one time with them has been the biggest blessing of my life."

Will Christine go Dancing with the Stars? Will she anchor a spinoff on TLC?

We can't say for certain what her professional future holds.

But she's done with Kody.

She's not going back, folks. That is as evident as it can get at this point.

“Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness.

"We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her,” Kody wrote in his own statement last week.

“Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Sister Wives Season 16 premieres on TLC Sunday, November 21, at 10/9c.