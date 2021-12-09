Amy Duggar on Josh Duggar Guilty Verdict: Thank You, Jesus! Justice is Served!

Earlier today, in a federal courthouse in Fayetteville, Arkansas, disgraced TLC star Josh Duggar was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography.

The 33-year-old was immediately cuffed and taken to a nearby county jail, where he will await a sentencing hearing that's currently scheduled for April of 2022.

He faces 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.

As we repoted earlier, Josh was in tears as he left the courthouse in cuffs, but he managed a smile for his latest mug shot (below).

For obvious reasons, many are rejoicing at the news that Duggar will likely be spending the bulk of the next two decades behind bars.

And perhaps no one is happier than some of those who know him best.

Obviously, much of Josh's family stood by him throughout the trial, with many arriving at the courthouse each day to show their support.

But there are other members of the family who bit their tongues.

Moreover, there are some who suggested through social media posts that they hope justice is served with the harshest possible sentence.

One of those people was his cousin Amy Duggar, who has long been critical of her family's more problematic members.

Last week, Amy indicated that she'd like to break the NDA that prevented her from commenting directly on her cousin's trial.

It seems that with the verdict rendered, Amy is finally permitted to speak freely.

And not surprisingly, she was quick to take to social media in order to celebrate the verdict publicly.

"May the daughters who were abused feel validated," Amy tweeted just minutes ater the verdict was announced.

"You are truly beautiful and worthy of love."

"May there be intense counseling / healing," she continued.

"May there be wisdom for all those involved on how to move forward.

"Thank you Jesus. Justice has been served," Amy's first tweet concluded.

Yes, Amy is clearly experiencing the same bittersweet mix of emotions as so many others who watched this trial closely.

Justice was served, but the pain and trauma caused by Josh's many appalling acts will never truly be healed.

"May the jurors and Judge Brooks seek healing / counseling from all that was exposed to them," Amy continued in a second tweet.

"May the children grow up with real Godly men as father figures who will guide and protect them," she wrote.

"May the people who were once in disbelief have their eyes opened for the first time."

Amy is still a Duggar, so it's not surprising that her remarks took a religious turn at the end there.

But she's not the kind of Duggar who's willing to turn a blind eye to the abusive behavior of her famous uncle and his most favored offspring.

Now that Josh has been convicted, things might accelerate on that front.

Amy and others who often held back in their criticism might feel more comfortable letting their true feelings be known publicly.

We're sure there's a great deal that Amy has not said about her experiences with Jim Bob and Josh, but would love to.

And you can bet that the patriarch is terrified by the prospect that Josh's conviction will open the floodgates.

Already, one other shunned member of the extended Duggar family have delighted in Josh's verdict.

Jill Duggar's husband, Derick Dillard, was in court for every day of the trial - but he wasn't there to support Josh.

Derick is a recent law school grad, and says he was on hand to gather information for his wife's benefit.

After all, Jill is one of Josh's molestation victims, and she cut ties with her parents over two years ago.

So it makes sense that she would want to steer clear of the courtroom, given everything she's been through.

But Derick's presence sent a strong message.

The Dillards and other branches of the Duggar family tree are not living in fear of Jim Bob any longer.

People magazine reached Derick for comment outside of the courtroom, and his remarks - though cryptic - speak volumes.

"America is the best country to get justice."

In this context only, we'll respond to that dubious assertion with a hearty "amen."