Young Dolph Shot Dead in Memphis; Rapper Was 36 Years Old

Young Dolph, a popular rapper best known for his 2020 album "Rich Slave," was shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, local reports have now confirmed.

He was 36 years old.

The fatal incident took place outside a local business called Makeda's Butter Cookies on Airways Blvd., according to Fox affiliate WHBQ and CBS affiliate WREG.

“All of us at APA are shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of our dear friend and client, Young Dolph,” an APA representative said in a statement to Variety.

“The world has lost an icon, a great man and beloved artist who has been taken too soon.

"His dedication, drive, hard work and loyalty to all those around him always came first and he will be deeply missed.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this most difficult time.

Maurice Hill, the owner of the aforementioned established, told WHBQ that Young Dolph entered his place of business to purchase cookies ... when a vehicle approached and someone fired the fatal shot.

Young Dolph was born in Chicago but moved to Memphis at a young age.

He was the cousin of rapper Juice Wrld, who died at 21 of a drug overdose at Chicago’s Midway International Airport on December 8, 2019.

The artist's most recent project, a collaboration with his cousin Key Glock titled "Dum and Dummer 2," was released in March as a follow-up to 2019's Dum and Dummer.

The latter peaked at number-eight on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Overall, Young Dolph dropped seven albums between 2016 and 2021.

In September 2017, Young Dolph was shot outside a retail store in Hollywood and hospitalized in critical condition, spending two weeks at the time under the care of doctors.

During an interview with GQ last year, Dolph said he'd been spending quality time with his family amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which was "the number one reason why I've been enjoying" lockdown.

"This s— just make me realize how much good times I've been missing out on, just around the house," he said, adding as a general reference to his son and daughter:

"It ain't got nothing to do with money.

"Your money don't mean s—… It's all about your happiness."

Following the news of his murder, tributes for Young Dolph poured in on social media from fans and fellow artists, along with other celebrities.

"Damn man RIP young dolph," Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell wrote on Twitter.

Rolling Loud, a popular hip-hop music festival, also paid tribute, writing:

"LONG LIVE YOUNG DOLPH" alongside a photo of the rapper

Young Dolph has two Billboard Hot 100 entries to his name:

O.T. Genasis’ “Cut It,” featuring Dolph, in 2016. Gucci Mane’s “Stunting Ain’t Nuthin,” featuring Slim Jxmmi and Dolph in 2017.

Last year, he scored a top 20 Rap Airplay hit with “RNB,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

Here is a look at other social media shout-outs of sorrow and shock:

Young Dolph leaves behind two kids.

We send our condolences to his friends, family members and loved ones.

May he rest in peace.