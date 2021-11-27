Thomas Wells, Former X Factor Star, Dead After Horrifying Accident

The world of reality television is in mourning.

Thomas Wells, who competed on The X Factor among other well-known singing competitions back in the day, died on November 13, his wife Jessica has confirmed on Facebook.

He was 46 years old.

Thomas Wells1

"I feel like it's not real but I know it is," Jessica shared in a heart-wrenching videotaped at his gravesite.

"He was my best friend."

According to Jessica, who opened up about her husband to TMZ, Thomas passedd away following an accident at the tire manufacturing plant he worked at in Oklahoma.

While at his job, reports the outlet, part of Thomas' body got caught in an automatic conveyer belt ... and he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to another in Tyler, Texas.

Thomas Wells

"He was deteriorating really fast," Jessica said on Facebook.

"The lack of oxygen in his brain was causing his body to shut down and his organs and everything was just not working right.

"And there was something wrong with his stomach and and it kind of had this smell. It's hard to explain. It wasn't like overwhelming, but you could tell something was happening.

"His blood pressure was dropping really fast."

wells on stage

The father of three taught himself how to play instruments by ear as a child.

He went on to take part  in America's Got Talent, as well as The Voice, The Winner Is and, as cited above, The X Factor.

"It was the worst day of my life because I lost my husband but the best day of my life because God told me he was home," Jessica added in her video.

"I know 100, million percent Thomas is up there waiting for me."

more wells

Reads a section of the obituary for Thomas Wells:

Thomas had an amazing voice and loved singing hymns as well as contemporary music.

He always had a smile and loved to joke and give people a hard time.

He was a great entertainer and always became the center of attention.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Thomas Wells.

May he rest in peace.

