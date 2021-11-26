Christine Brown Has a Blast on Thanksgiving, Very Clearly Doesn't Miss Kody At All

Christine Brown didn't just celebrate the anniversary of a shared meal this week between the Plymouth colonists and members of the Wampanoag Native American tribe.

She also celebrated her first Thanksgiving as a single person in well over two decades.

The veteran Sister Wives star split from spiritual husband Kody Brown back on November 2... and then didn't look like someone who regretted this decision just over three weeks later.

"Matching pajamas with my Mom and Truely!" wrote Christine as a caption yesterday to the cute snapshot above.

As you can see, it features the Bravo personality, one of her daughters and her mother; standing in front of a Christmas tree and seemingly having a blast.

A second Instagram photo shared later by Christine depicted Truely playing cards on Thanksgiving and was captioned:

"I am so tired of LOSING the Harry Potter Clue game. Truely WON and this wad of paper is her score card!"

There's no mention of Kody there at all -- and, honestly, why should there be?

Brown said many months ago that she wanted to move back to her native state of Utah, finally doing so earlier this fall.

She then confirmed speculation that she had split from the father of her kids by writing on Instagram:

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."

Concluded Christine at the time:

"At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Christine entered into a plural marriage with Kody in 1994.

At the time, he was already married to first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown; he would go on to legally exchange vows with Robyn in 2010.

According to at least one report, Christine arrived at this romantic decision specifically due to how close Kody has become to Robyn.

He has spent basically all of the pandemic with her, an insider previously claimed.

"The big reason why she split from him is because Kody has been completed devoted to Robyn for the past five or six years," this person told Us Weekly, adding:

"That hasn’t changed at all."

In his own statement earlier in November, Kody said Christine's decision came "with a great deal of sadness."

"We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her," he wrote online.

"Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

For her part, Christine has recorded a number of recent Cameo videos, coming across as blissful and peaceful in each.

She told fans the break-up was a "long time coming" and added:

"I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did.

"Life is so great. I had no idea life could be simple."