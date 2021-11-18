Ronnie Magro & Saffire Matos: Are They Secretly Broken Up?!

When Ronnie Magro and Saffire Matos announced their engagement back in June, many Jersey Shore fans were less than congratulatory in their response.

In fact, quite a few were deeply concerned.

New of the proposal came just months after Magro was arrested on domestic assault charges.

At the time of the incident, Ronnie was still on probation from a previous arrest on similar charges.

Magro avoided jail time only because Saffire decided not to testify against him, which left prosecutors with a lack of evidence.

In the weeks after Ronnie and Saffire went public with their engagement, the couple attempted to combat all the negative press by posting constant loved-up photos with the intention of creating the impression that their relationship was flawlessly healthy and happy.

Sometime in the past month, however, they seem to have abandoned that strategy.

Saffire hasn't made an appearance on Ronnie's Instagram page since October 23, when she briefly popped up in a video that appears to have been taken at her engagement party.

On Saffire's page, the situation is even more severe.

You'll have to scroll all the way down to October of 2020 to find any content that features her husband-to-be.

The post in question is the one that served as the first official confirmation of Ronnie and Saffire's relationship.

So yeah, reports that the couple has been “on the rocks for the past few weeks" haven't come as much of a surprise to folks who have been watching their accounts closely.

“They get into fights just like normal couples would but sometimes their fights get really bad, which leads to them separating and spending time apart," a source close to the situation tells Life & Style.

"Not only that but she will delete photos of him, block him, not wear her ring and so forth."

Needless to say, it sounds like these two don't have the healthiest approach to resolving conflicts.

The insider says Ronnie and Saffire are currently on a break, but adds that neither party is willing to permanently give up on the relationship.

“Right now, they’re not together and sorting it out privately. That’s not to say it’s over for good," the source claims.

"They both want to make it work since they have so much love for each other.”

Magro and Matos have both been tight-lipped about the separation rumors, and this might be a case in which their silence speaks volumes.

In the past, both parties have been quick to contradict reports that they've called it quits.

“Ronnie and I are fine. There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there,” Saffire wrote on her Instagram Stories shortly after Ronnie's arrest.

“With anybody who reached out with concern, I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts.”

“I feel great,” Ronnie told TMZ when asked about his health and well-being back in August.

"Four months sober, I quit drinking. Got engaged, full-time father, you know, [I’m] living a good life.”

So does this mean that the return of Single Ronnie is imminent?

If so, we hope it'll also mean the debut of Sober and Subdued Single Ronnie.

We don't know if we can handle any more of the old version.