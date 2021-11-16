Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos: It May Very Well Be Over!

You may not believe this, Jersey Shore fans.

You may be stunned to learn what we've just discovered.

You may wanna sit down and cease operation of any heavy machinery before you read any further.

Okay? All set? Here we go...

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro appears to be in an unstable and potentially unhealthy relationship.

Who ever would have guessed, you know?!?

The long-time MTV personality got engaged to Saffire Matos in June, but a source now tells In Touch Weekly that the relationship has been placedd on pause.

Perhaps permanently.

“They get into fights just like normal couples would, but sometimes their fights get really bad, which leads to them separating and spending time apart," explains this tabloid.

"Not only that but she will delete photos of him, block him, not wear her ring and so forth.

"Right now, they’re not together and sorting it out privately. That’s not to say it’s over for good.

"They both want to make it work since they have so much love for each other.”

Ronnie, of course, was involved in a similar-sounding romance for years prior to meeting Matos.

He had a baby girl named Ariana with Jen Harley back in April 2018, only for the couple to frequently break up and get back together numerous times in the years since then.

Amid this roller coaster, Harley got arrested for dragging Ronnie from a car down the street.

And later Ronnie got arrested for alleggedly holding a knife to Harley's throat and barricading himself inside of a house until the police knocked the door in and used a taser to subdue the drunken reality star.

Thankfully, Harley and Matos appear to be out of each other's lives these days.

Except: They still must co-exist is some sort of amicable fashion because they are parents to a precious little toddler.

As recently as last month, Matos even got into an ugly war of words with Harley, indirectly telling her it was her "turn to suffer."

Fun and totally normal times all around!

In April, meanwhile, Ronnie was again taken into custody amid accusations of domestic abuse.

Presumably against Matos.

“Ronnie and I are fine. There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there,” she wrote via Instagram Stories a short while later.

“With anybody who reached out with concern, I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts.”

Then, this summer, Ortiz-Magro agreed to take time away from filming Jersey Shore in order to focus on his mental health.

“I feel great,” the controversial sta, told TMZ in August. “Four months sober, I quit drinking. Got engaged, full-time father, you know, [I’m] living a good life.”

He concluded at the time:

"I stepped away [from the show] to deal with my mental health, be a father to my child, be a fiancé to my woman.

"I’ll be back... all the fans love me, and I love them too, so, I’m gonna give them what they want, and I’ll see them soon … [It’s] definitely not over."