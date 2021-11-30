Mackenzie McKee: Supernanny Wants to Come Tame My Kids! But They're Fine!

Is Mackenzie McKee in a crisis?

The Teen Mom OG star's parenting woes are enough that a familiar face might appear in a much-needed but unexpected crossover.

Mackenzie's castmates might be snubbing her, but a very different TV star reached out to her.

Supernanny herself, Jo Frost, wants to help shape Mackenzie's family into something more human and a little less prone to biting.

Over the weekend, Mackenzie McKee took to Instagram Live to address her fans.

“My storyline this season is that my kids are bad, like, really bad,” she admitted.

“I have no control over them," Mackenzie continued.

"It’s just talked about a lot on this season," Mackenzie acknowledged, "and a lot of people are worried."

"But, I promise it’s not as bad as it looks," she vowed.

Mackenzie characterized: "It’s just been a rough year.”

Mackenzie is the mother of Gannon, Broncs, and Jaxie.

She says that Broncs is "just like" her so she gives him "a lot of grace" while trying to redirect him to healthier outlets than biting teachers or hitting classmates.

(Some might say that these outbursts are a natural and justified reaction to the names that she has given them)

After (last) Tuesday's Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie received a message.

“Someone reached out to me," she described, "and she’s like, ‘Hey, you have some concerned fans who told me to reach out to you.'"

"'How can I help you? I want to come to your house and help you,'" Mackenzie recalled to her fans.

At first, Mackenzie wasn't sure what this person meant ... until she realized who it was.

“She’s like, ‘Oh, I’m Jo Frost, Supernanny!” Mackenzie shared.

The titular star of Supernanny is a name that even Mackenzie knows, but not from watching the series.

Apparently, Supernanny's name was invoked as a threat of sorts when Mackenzie was growing up.

“I was a lot,” she recalled. "I don’t know how my mom survived but she did, she raised me."

Mackenzie added: "She would say, ‘Don’t make me call Jo Frost! Don’t make me call Supernanny! I will call her!’"

With that in mind, Mackenzie found it absolutely wild that viewers apparently made good on that line from her childhood.

“I thought it was a joke. I thought I was being Punk’d!” Mackenzie admitted. “But it was real."

"I got a call because you guys are concerned about my son," she said with a laugh.

It doesn't sound like she took Jo up on her offer.

It could be something to consider, for entertainment value (given Teen Mom OG's struggling ratings) alone.

Plus, Jo is an actual expert in child behavior.

"I'll call Supernanny" isn't really a threat, though, even if one intends to make good on it.

Because children's brains are still growing and developing, sometimes no one is more frustrated than the child by their own actions and mistakes.

And because Jo is a firm opponent of any kind of child abuse, in some cases, a visit to a family's home may have made children safer and happier in the long run.

There can be many factors in childhood behavioral issues, and we have to say that we don't hate the idea of a visit from Jo.

We're not saying that all of her advice is perfect (some of it is very important though), but maybe Mackenzie could use an outside perspective.

This isn't about not letting her children be children, but equipping them with conflict-resolution skills to succeed in their childhoods and later in life.