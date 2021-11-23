Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Finally Address Divorce Rumors

Over the course of the past three years, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have become one of Hollywood's most beloved A-list couples.

But there's also been a good deal of controversy surrounding their relationship, and nay-sayers were predicting the demise of the marriage pretty much from the moment these two exchanged vows.

Nick and Priyanka got married in 2018 following a whirlwind courtship.

The couple had just gotten engaged in June of that year after just two months of dating,

The short engagement and the ten-year age gap raised a lot of eyebrows.

Some even went so far as to deride Priyanka as "a global scam artist," alleging that she was using Nick to boost her public profile and land larger roles on screen.

Those allegations seem to have no basis in reality, however, and for every hater, there's a million boosters who love the passionate intensity of Nick and Priyanka's romance.

So when rumors circulated this week that the couple had called it quits, the news was greeted with profound concern from Nick and Priyanka's fans.

The trouble began when Priyanka removed "Jonas" from her Instagram display name.

This minor edit was enough to spark widespread panic amid fans, many of whom took to social media to voice their concerns.

“What’s going on with Nick and Priyanka?" one person asked during a Q&A session on Deuxmoi’s Instagram page, according to In Touch.

“So I think you guys are talking about them [because] she removed ‘Jonas’ from her name on IG. (Correct me if I’m wrong),” the anonymous admin for the popular gossip account responded.

“I heard that that is not a good sign of things to come. She is also working on a few projects [overseas] so perhaps distance has caused a strain on their relationship.”

On Twitter, the hysteria reached a fever pitch, as fans became convinced that Deuxmoi's comments amounted to a confirmation that Nick and Priyanka had separated.

“OMG DID PRIYANKA AND NICK BREAK UP???? PLEASE TELL ME THIS IS NOT TRUE,” one fan tweeted.

“I won’t be able to physically cope if Nick and Priyanka break up istg I HATE 2021," another wrote.

Nick and Priyanka didn't immediately respond to the rumors, and they still haven't done so explicitly.

However, earlier this week, Nick made a TikTok in which he paged through a fan magazine and paused on a photo in which he and Priyanka can be seen working the red carpet.

“Photo from the Cannes Film Festival with the beautiful Priyanka Chopra Jonas,” Nick said in the video, seemingly emphasizing the "Jonas" part of the same of quelling the rumors.

Nick seemed to think the rumors weren't really worthy of his attention, and he's probably right.

After all, the folks who are convinced that these two have called it quits are ignoring two very important facts about the situation:

For one thing, Priyanka also removed the "Chopra" from her display name, which probably means the move had less to do with the state of her marriage and more to do with her desire to be referred to only by her first name.

On top of that, if these two decided to call it quits, the decision was made very, very abruptly.

It was just a few weeks ago that they both posted various photos from Diwali, which was celebrated on November 4.

“Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending you all love and light," Nick captioned his post.

"My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family."

“Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special,” Priyanka captioned her own series of photos.

“Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home," the actress continued.

"And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full. Happy Diwali!.”

So yeah, it sounds like these two are on pretty firm footing.

We're sure they appreciate the concern from fans, but they also probably wish the world would stop putting so much stock in minor edits to their Instagram profiles.