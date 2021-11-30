Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Accused of Dragging Kids Into Relationship Drama

It's been over a month since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged, and clearly, the couple is still delighting in sharing their happiness with fans.

Hardly a day goes by without some public display of affection from these two, and while most fans love the constant stream of content, Kourt and Trav have attracted quite a few critics, as well.

The loudest of the haters is Kourtney's baby daddy.

Scott Disick has been complaining about Kourtney and Travis' PDA from the get-go, and insiders say his feelings toward the couple have only hardened in the weeks since their engagement.

And he's not the only one who'd like to see Kravis take a social media hiatus.

Travis' second wife, Shanna Moakler, has also been quite vocal in her criticism Kourtney and Travis' content.

Although Moakler's complaints probably have less to do with the posts themselves than with her disdain for the Kardashian clan in general.

(Shanna says her marriage ended when she caught Travis having an affair with Kim Kardashian. Not hard to see how she might hold a grudge against the whole family after something like that.)

Anyway, many of Kourtney and Travis' followers have joined Shanna and Scott in offering up negative reviews of the couples' social media content.

And the distaste is so profound that it's spilled over onto the TikTok pages run by Kourtney and Travis' respective daughters.

Fortunately, 9-year-old Penelope has not been targeted by any bullying or harassing.

But lots of folks have accused the older people in Penelope's life of not being sufficiently supportive.

Take the TikTok below, for example.

It was posted by Penelope (yes, it's weird that she has her own TikTok at 9 years old, but that's a conversation for another time), and many commenters have been critical of Travis and Kourtney's involvement.

"Why did they just randomly start hugging," the top comment read, according to Cosmo.

"Kourtney and Travis would def be those teens always cuddling or kissing in the hallways," another added.

"The way they start hugging and Penelope just keeps going," a third chimed in.

"HELP this is so awkward when they start hugging," a fourth person observed.

We suppose Travis and Kourtney deserve credit for participating in Penelope's video -- but there's no denying that the switch from dancing to awkward hugging is more than a bit cringe.

Shortly after that video appeared online, Penelope made a cameo in a TikTok posted by her 15-year-old soon-to-be stepsister, Alabama Barker.

“When a girl treats you different when it comes to guys…” Alabama wrote on the screen.

This was followed by Penelope popping up to lip-sync the words:

“Dang little mama, you is such a loser."

This seems like the sort of joke that you have to be under 18 to understand, so we're not entirely sure of what's going on here.

But it shouldn't come as much of a surprise to Alabama that fans weren't thrilled with her decision to include a 9-year-old in her content about male-female relationships, calling people losers, and whatever else is going on here.

Alabama says she made the clip in response to fans requesting that she partner with Penelope to create content.

But some commenters were less than thrilled with this initial collaboration.

“DON’T INFFLUENCE HER. She doesn’t need to be anything like you. It would ruin her whole reputation," one follower commented.

“DRAGGING HER INTO FAME. She looks so nervous," another added.

“Don’t let this distract us from astroworld," a third wrote.

Obviously, this clip has nothing to do with the recent Astroworld tragedy, and it's a little insane to claim otherwise.

But it's exactly for that reason that Penelope's parents, step-parents and elder siblings should limit her exposure to the world of social media:

There are LOTS of crazy people out there.

And they love to tell you what's on their mind!