Kanye West to Kim Kardashian: Don't Leave Me! We Must Save Our Family!

Kanye West once sang about how Jesis walks.

Now, however?

Yeezus would like to talk.

As previously reported, the rapper sat down last week for an interview on Revolt TV's Drink Champs podcast, claiming during part one of this sit-down that he hasn't been served with any divorce papers by Kim Kardashian.

Based on a response that Kanye's legal team filed in court in April, this appears to be demonstrably false.

But West isn't exactly known for saying factually accurate stuff, you know?

On Thursday, November 11, meanwhile, part two of this same interview was released to the public -- and it featured West reiterating his interesting thoughts on Kardashian and their four kids.

"I ain't got the paperwork yet," West emphasized again, seemingly spinning a yard that flies in the face of reality.

He then said once again that he doesn't wish to split from his famous, large-breasted spouse.

"I'ma come on this joint and try to save my family and keep my family together," he the star explained in air.

Last week, Ye referred to Kim as his "wife" and said:

"I ain't never even seen the papers, we're not even divorced...That ain't no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together."

West is coming out and saying all this amid strong speculation that Kardashian is dating Pete Davidson.

The Instagram influencer and comedian have been spotted out and about on multiple, romantic occasions of late -- they held hands late last month on a roller coaster and allegedly enjoyed a private rooftop meal together in Staten Island several days ago.

As you might expect, Ye is not a fan of these rumors.

He didn't address them on this podcast, however.

West did, though, say there were "plants" out there tryiing to prevent Kim from becoming a lawyer -- and also touched on his mental health.

"We all are on the spectrum somewhere," Kanye said on the Drink Champs.

"Just only a couple of us went to the hospital or have been diagnosed with medication."

He concluded thusly on the subject:

"You all not gonna diminish what I'm doing and what God is doing with me in the future by trying to cut my legs off or cut my influence off by calling me crazy. That don't work. They'd be like, 'You need your meds. You're not in your best mental state right now.'

"No, I know what's going on and I'm not having it. I'm Buffalo Bill. I'm one of them characters from the movie. Back in the days, think about There Will Be Blood, man.

"They weren't having it. I'm not having none of it from nobody.

"Ever. Period. On my life, bro, on my mama, on God.