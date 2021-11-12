Kailyn Lowry: I Would NEVER Date Someone With Kids!

Kailyn Lowry doesn't appear to have very high standards when it comes to the men she dates.

Not only that, but she's demonstrated a willingness to have kids with men who have already demonstrated that they're not very good dads.

Kail is obviously willing to turn a blind eye to many red flags, so it came as a surprise to fans when she revealed that she has one very strict rule regarding the men she gets romantically involved with:

It seems Lowry will not date someone who has kids.

Given that Kail has four kids herself, you would think that at the very least, she would be a little bit flexible on this rule.

But according to comments made by Kail on the latest episode of her "Baby Mamas, No Drama" podcast, this matter is not up for negotiation.

“When I say I do not want to date someone with kids, people come at my neck for it,” Kail told her co-host, Vee Torres, according to The Ashley's Reality Roundup.

“But I have had more men try to date me with four kids than when I had two kids!” Kail continued.

“I see TikToks all the time of single men who do not want to f--k with women with kids, and I don’t get bothered.”

Yes, we suppose it's to her credit that Kail doesn't get offended if single guys have the same rule for themselves.

“It kind of makes me sound like a hypocrite because I have kids, but that is why I don’t want to date someone with their own kids,” she said.

“I won’t do it… I [recently] met somebody and he told me he had two kids and I ghosted him. I never responded to his texts again. I don’t want to talk to someone with kids.”

And why is Lowry so steadfast in her refusal to date dads?

Well, in keeping with the theme of her podcast, it seems she doesn't want any drama with baby mamas.

“It’s not about the kids, it’s about the adults. I do not want to deal with the cheating, lying, wondering what you’re doing with your baby mama,” she told Torres.

“I don’t want to get to know your baby mama. I don’t care about your baby mama. I don’t want to be involved. I don’t want s--t to do with it,” Kail continued.

At this point, Kail must have remembered that her co-host is married to a man who has a kid from his previous relationship.

“Me and you are cool, thank God,” Kail told Vee.

From there, she threw some major shade at one of the other baby mamas in her life.

"There is one [significant other of a baby daddy] that I will never be cool with," she said.

"There’s one that I don’t give a f--k about at all; all I want is for you to be good to my kids.”

Obviously, Kail is referring to her feud with Lauren Comeau here.

We're sure the feeling is mutual ever since the time when Lowry ruined Comeau's relationship with Javi Marroquin because she was bored.

Kail's comments come on the heels of news that Chris Lopez got another woman pregnant.

And it seems that's still quite a sensitive subject for Lowry.

“I don’t want to know you. I’ve never met you,” Kail said.

“I don’t want to meet you. Just be good to my kids and you will not hear a word from me.”

Lowry concluded her rant by reminding listeners that she's been in every kind of baby mama scenario -- and she believes they're all bad.

“I don’t to involve myself in any type of thing because I’ve already been through all the things with baby mamas, baby daddies, all of it," she said.

"I don’t want to do it. I’ve been through all the scenarios: good relationship, bad relationship, no relationship at all.”

So we guess Kail is in the market for a man who's a lot more understanding about other people's complex lives than she is.

Either that, or she's just biding her time until Chris is back on the market!