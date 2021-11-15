Jim Bob Duggar Senate Race: Meet His Less Shady Opponents!

Give Jim Bob Duggar credit for...

... okay, fine. You got us. We can't even come close to finishing that sentence.

Jim Bob Duggar deserves no credit for anything at all.

But the former reality star is at least trying to distract from his son's upcoming child pornography trial by taking an unexpected and creative step:

Duggar is running for state senate in Arkansas.

The sketchy father of 19 -- who has confessed to helping his son cover up a teenage molestation scandal and who continues to push for all his daughters to get knocked up as often as possible -- made this announcement in late October.

"I’m running for State Senate because these are unprecedented times in our nation," he said at the time.

"Out-of-control bureaucrats have put politics over common-sense policy with government mandates that force people to choose between earning a paycheck and violating their personal rights and beliefs."

Duggar is gunning for the seat in Arkansas State Senate District 7 after incumbent Lance Eads resigned from his position Thursday, October 28, to take a job in the private sector.

Added Jim Bob last month:

"Now more than ever, we need a bold voice that is pro-family, pro-business, pro-gun and pro-life.

"It’s time for conservatives to demand courageous leadership that puts Arkansas families, jobs and our constitutional liberties first. I look forward to being your voice in the Arkansas state Senate."

Duggar served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1999 through 2002 and, tragically, likely has a shot at winning the special election on February 8, 2022.

But two challengers emerged last week, both of whom are hoping to defeat Duggar in the Republican primary on December 14.

The first is Steve Unger.

A retired Navy Captain, Unger served his country as a medic, surface warfare officer and Chaplain. According to a press release, he is a fourth-generation Arkansan whose family called Northwest Arkansas home since the 1870s.

Ungeris pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-corrections reform, pro-limited government, pro-business, pro-skilled trades education and pro-grow our power grid.

The second challenger is Colby Fulfer.

Fulfer currently serves as the Chief of Staff to the Mayor of Springdale... is a former member of the Springdale City council ... and is also a small business owner.

“We have many critical issues facing our state right now," said Fulfer in a statement.

"Whether it’s fighting the drug and opioid epidemic, helping small business owners navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, or defending our personal freedoms and rights, no one will fight harder for our shared values.

"The residents of this district deserve a Senator who will advocate on their behalf with a strong voice.

"I look forward to sharing my conservative values with voters and earning their votes.”

Note that Fulfer did NOT mention how Josh Duggar is accused of downloading hundreds of sexually explicit photos and videos of boys and girls under the age of 12.

We're just celebrity gossip bloggers around here.

We're not political consultants.

But that's all we'd be talking about if we were competing against Jim Bob Duggar to be a state senator.