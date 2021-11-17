Hannah Brown: I Slept with Peter Weber DURING His Bachelor Season ... and It Sucked!

As it turns out, four times was not enough for Hannah Brown and Peter Weber.

The former Bachelorette and her former suitor -- who would go on himself to anchor a season of The Bachelor -- famously slept together four times in one night back during Brown's 2019 run as the lead of this franchise.

Four times. In one night. Inside of a windmill, we should add.

In the end, however, Brown sent Weber home a week before her finale aired... but she's now made a bombshell confession.

The reality stars went home together many months later as well!

Brown, you see, broke up with fiance Jed Wyatt before her Bachelorette season even finished airing.

Then, in January 2020, Weber's Bachelor season started airing, with Brown actually stopping by for an episode.

"Going back and seeing him as the Bachelor, it brought up a lot," Hannah now tells People Magazine.

Off camera, she added, "Peter told me he'd quit the show, 100 percent, if I could say that I wanted to be with him. I wanted to go on a date with him, but I couldn't say that I knew for sure."

Weber, meanwhile, got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss to close out his Bachelor season, but "I heard that they were having troubles," Brown explained to People -- prior to delving into what happened next.

At a February engagement party for Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin, Brown and Weber started talking, and then decided to do A LOT more than just talk.

"He was like, 'I have so much to tell you,'" Brown recalls, writing in her memoir, God Bless This Mess, that the former couple ended up in bed together.

"The chemistry just wasn't there," she says. "It just sucked. And then, I found out he had another girl [runner-up Madison Prewett] on his mind. It was all so bizarre."

Indeed.

Weber developed quite the reputation after he left The Bachelor, breaking up with Sluss, going out with Prewett and then getting involved in a relationship with yet another contestant from his season, Kelley Flanagan.

In May, Flanagan said she dumped Weberr after he cheated on her a bunch of times.

As for Weber and Brown, the latter of whom has been dating Adam Woolard for a year?

They haven't spoken since the surprising bedroom romp revealed here.

"Things might not have turned out the way I expected, but I try to learn from every moment," Brown told People. "I don't wish ill on anybody. And I'm in a really good place."

Hannah's book, the full title of which is God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments, will be available to purchase on Tuesday, November 23.

When asked whether Weber got a heads-up about what she was revealing in the memoir, Brown told Us Weekly:

“He has not been a part of this process of writing this book.”