Christine Brown: I'm #Blessed to Be Away from Kody!

This just in:

Christine Brown is enjoying life at the moment.

Might this be due to the fact that she's now single and everything is a lot simpler and she isn't at the mercy of a self-centered, entitled, greedy and insensitive spiritual husband?

We'll leave that for readers to decide.

All we can say for certain it this...

Christine Brown announced on November 2 that she was leaving Kody Brown for good.

Fast forward just over two weeks and Christine is living in Utah, spending time with her kids -- and she simply can't seem to stop smiling.

"Hanging out with my beautiful daughters today," Christine wrote as a caption to the photo above, whch features the reality star and her kids, Mykelti and Gwendlyn.

Notably, Christine added the hashtags #momlife #blessed.

As you can see, the mother of six also got to cuddle up with one of her grandchildren, writing on Instagram afterward:

"I adore the faces we make at babies to make them laugh. I'm sure they think we're insane!"

Earlier this month, Christine confirmed her separation from Kody after well more than two decades together.

The decision didn't come as a huge surprise, not after Brown expressed her desire this spring to move backto Utah and said on the Sister Wives finale that she was done with her marriage.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine said in a statement.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

"At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

In the two-plus weeks since, Christine has recorded a handful of Cameo videos... stating in each one that she has no regrets about her return to Utah and her ditching of Kody.

"Thank you for supporting me with leaving Kody.

"The decision was a long time coming and I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did," Christine said in one of these videos.

"Life is so great," she added. "I had no idea life could be simple."

Better to find this out late than never, you know?

In his own message from lastweek, Kody said Christine's decision came "with a great deal of sadness," concluding:

"We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.

"Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

The guy doesn't sound too broken up, does he?

According to an anonymous In Touch Weekly, this is because Kody was allegedly done with Christine awhile ago.

“Christine is a dramatic and emotional person. He saw her as a pain to be with at times,” this source claimed to this tabloid, getting personal and cruel and adding:

“She’s been depressed for five years."

What a sad sack loser.

The new season of Sister Wives premieres Sunday at 10/9c on TLC.