Jinger Duggar's Latest Photo Sparks Health Concerns Among Fans

Jinger Duggar's life couldn't be more different from those of the sisters she left behind in Arkansas.

While most of Jim Bob and Michelle's daughters have eagerly embraced their roles as traditional, evangelical wives and mothers, Jinger set out for the West Coast, where she's living a far more modern existence as a 21st century LA woman.

Perhaps that's why Jinger is so heavily scrutinized by her family's few remaining fans:

They dissect her life for signs of unhappiness because they believe that if Jinger is more content than her sisters, that contentment might serve as proof that the path Jim Bob laid out for his daughters is not as rosy as he's made it seem.

In recent months, this constant scrutiny has resulted in claims that Jinger is unhappy in her marriage and generally miserable in Los Angeles.

When Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo took a break from their podcast back in March, rumors spread that the couple was headed for divorce.

When the couple stopped posting photos of their kids, many took it as a sign that their marriage had come to an end.

Now, Jinger's Instagram followers think they've uncovered another indicator of her marital misery.

They're convinced that the mother of two has been losing weight at an alarming rate.

The concern -- or criticism dressed up as concern, as the case may be -- centers around a photo of Jinger that appeared on her husband's Instagram page this week.

"Oh hey there," Jeremy captioned the image above.

Now, you might think that fans would take the fact that Jeremy posted a photo of Jinger as a sign that their marriage is back on track.

(Or that it never actually derailed in the first place.)

But amazingly, many commenters instead chose to issue complaints about Jinger's appearance.

They also jumped to the conclusion that her weight loss is a result of some profound unhappiness or health issue.

"She looks underweight," one commenter wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

"I agree, like way too skinny and unhealthy," another added.

"Jinger, you're so skinny! Do you ever eat or just drink coffee? Stay healthy and beautiful..." a third offered.

Yes, Jinger is probably accustomed to fans disguising their insults as health advice, but that doesn't make the practice any less hurtful or harmful.

These types of comments are made particularly insensitive by the fact that Jinger has spoken openly about her past struggles with body image issues.

"For me, the wrestling was with my weight and my body image, even though I was very in shape and I didn't need to lose weight," she told Us Weekly earlier this year.

"I felt like I needed to; as a 14-year-old girl, I was really wrestling with that."

Sadly, this seems to be a case in which Jinger's candor is being weaponized against her by fans who are now constantly on the lookout for signs of a possible eating disorder.

Regardless of what state her marriage is in, Jinger is going through a lot these days.

Josh Duggar's child pornography trial will get underway at the end of this month, and we're sure the situation has resulted in some seriously conflicting feelings for Jinger.

Yes, Josh is her brother, but he's also the man that molested her and her sisters when they were children.

It's anyone's guess what's going through her head at the moment, but you can be sure this an emotionally fraught time for the 27-year-old.

So maybe her so-called "fans" should just ease up on the unsolicited health advice for a few weeks.