Scott Disick to Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker: Stop Taunting Me With Your PDA!

It's been one month since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged, and insiders say the couple is hoping to get married as soon as possible.

Now, despite reports to the contrary, Kourtney and Travis have not announced a wedding date.

But those who know the couple best say the rush is on, and some have even indicated that the lovebirds might be hoping to tie the knot before the end of the year.

Obviously, that would be a very short engagement, and it seems unimaginable that Kourtney could plan a wedding so quickly.

But it's important to bear in mind that she's highly motivated:

The first season of the Kardashians' Hulu reality series is currently filming, and it seems the plan is to have the finale center around Kourtney and Travis' wedding.

That's great news for the family and its fans -- but not such great news for people who are already sick of hearing about the future Mr. and Mrs. Barker.

Scott Disick, for example, probably isn't looking forward to the big wedding episode.

Some say Disick hates Barker, while others insist that he just finds the constant PDA between his ex and her new dude to be a bit tiresome.

Whatever the case, it seems that Scott is fed up with the whole Kravis circus.

And it appears that he really wasn't a fan of the couple's antics over the weekend.

As you may know, Kourtney and Travis attended a wedding on Saturday.

Kourt's friends Simon Huck's wedding to Phil Riportella tied the knot, and according to E! News, Scott was also in attendance at the reception.

This marked one of the first times that Disick has been under the same roof as Kourtney and Travis -- and apparently, it did not go well.

A source tells the outlet that Scott greeted Kourtney and Travis briefly, but then "kept his distance for the majority of the night."

"He doesn't want to see Kourtney and Travis' PDA and doesn't want to engage," the insider says.

"It's still very awkward for Scott to be around them. But he knows he can't escape them."

The source says Scott is still tight with the rest of the Kard clan, and he spent much of the night talking with members of Kourtney's family.

"He had a lot of friends there and was hanging with Kris and Khloe most of the night," adding that Scott was "sitting and chatting with friends and wasn't drinking or partying much."

The news of this reconciliation comes on the heels of reports that Scott felt betrayed by Khloe Kardashian for not giving him advance warning of the engagement announcement.

Shortly thereafter, Disick met up with Kris Jenner for a lunch that was documented by a Hulu camera crew.

"Scott was taking a break from seeing Kourtney and the family," a second source says of Scott's decision to distance himself from the Kardashians following his ex's engagement.

But at the end of the day, he and Kourtney still run in the same social circle, and Scott has signed on to be a part of the family's return to reality television.

In other words, these two really can't avoid each other.

The second insider confirms that Disick "has signed on to their new show and had to be present" at the wedding.

And since his career is almost entirely a result of his ties to the Kardashians, Scott really doesn't have much say in the matter.

The source says Disick has come to accept the presence of Kravis in his life as "the new normal," but he really doesn't like it.

On the bright side, it sounds like the Kards' new reality show won't be nearly as boring as their last one!