Pete Davidson Addresses Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors in SUCH a Pete Davidson Way

The world received a treat on Halloween weekend (unless it was a trick).

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were seen holding hands, and social media went wild.

Of course, even with multiple sightings and a lot of reports describing how they hit things off, Pete and Kim haven't confirmed anything.

But Pete couldn't help but acknowledge the elephant in the room during an interview this week.

Pete Davidson sat down with Seth Meyers this week.

Obviously, the late night talk show host was not going to ignore everything that the world has heard.

“I want to address something -- I feel like I want to confirm if it’s real or a rumor,” Seth told him this week.

”You’ve been reading a lot about in the press. … We appreciate you doing it here," Seth continued.

Pete replied: “I’ve been wanting to talk about this."

“There’s a lot of people I walk by," Pete continued, "people are like whispering and making eyes at me. But it is true.”

The entire time, those of us familiar with Pete's style of speaking could tell that this was groundwork for a joke.

Pete delivered the punchline: “I do have a show on Tubi coming out. The Tubi."

The Freak Brothers is Pete's new animated series.

But even sneaking in a promo for his show coming out on a fake-sounding platform, Pete didn't stop there.

"A lot of people are shocked that I could get on a show like Tubi," he joked.

"But," Pete continued, "it’s a real thing.”

This was an obvious nod to the confusion that some have expressed over the women whom Pete Davidson dates or allegedly dates.

He was engaged to Ariana Grande. He dated Kaia Gerber. He dated Kate Beckinsale. He's now been "linked" to Kim Kardashian.

Some people are, as Pete alludes, shocked that he has such a successful romantic life.

The phenomenally beautiful Emily Ratajkowski actually addressed Pete's hotness.

“He’s got the height, obviously women find him very attractive,” told Seth Meyers later during the same episode.

“Did you hear he’s got a show on Tubi?” Seth joked. “They don’t just give that to everybody!”

It's sort of funny to observe the cultural divide over Pete Davidson.

Some find it shocking that he is hooking up with so many women.

Others have found him very desirable, either personally or by having friends who thirst after him, for many years.

The guy has easily been the hottest guy on Saturday Night Live for a long time.

Admittedly, the pickings on an improv show can be kind of slim, so it's like "being the hottest guy at the grocery store."

SNL does have its knockouts, like Cecily Strong. (Don't bring up Colin Jost; he's handsome but in a way that someone's mom would find desirable, you know?)

So while some are mystified, others take famously hot women lining up to ride his Meat Davidson as a matter of course.

We hope that Pete doesn't find it hurtful that so many people are acting weirded out that hot women know that he's hot.

That's just a fundamentally strange thing to say about someone, especially a guy who has been publicly desired for years.

Others have joked that 2021 seems to be a big year for a specific kind of man.

Machine Gun Kelly and Meghan Fox. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Now, apparently, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, even if they're clearly not willing to publicly define anything.

Of course, part of that may be due to Kanye West's unhinged discomfort with Kim's PDA because they are not fully divorced yet.

Though he himself has been publicly "linked" a time or two since the divorce process began (and accused of prolific cheating during the marriage), we all know that Ye doesn't care about double standards.

To him, Kim holding hands with a hot boytoy comedian might be a wound to his ego, and Kanye does not handle that -- or much of anything -- well.