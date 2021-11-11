"Kody Brown is in a Bad Place," Teases Shocking Sister Wives Season 16 Promo

There is trouble in polygamous paradise.

This is evident to anyone who has been paying even remote attention to the Browns of late, considering the bombshell Christine dropped on Tuesday, November 2:

She is leaving Kody Brown.

The veteran cast member broke the surprising news on Instagram by writing the following message to her loyal fans:

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."

The estranged stars are parents to six kids that range in age from 11 through 26, but Christine made it clear on April's Season 15 finale that she wanted to move back to Utah and that she was sick of her marriage to Kody.

How will this decision impact Sister Wives Season 16?

Filming on these episodes took place long before Christine confirmed her split.

And yet upcoming episodes will give viewers a firm idea of just where things went wrong for her and Kody.

And also where things continue to go wrong for Kody and his other spouses as well.

“Kody is in a really bad place,” one of the women says in a new TLC preview, released on Wednesday, November 10.

Elsewhere, Christine is shown storming off and away from her spiritual spouse while saying “I don’t want to talk to you” ... and Janelle tells the group:

“You guys give me the property, and you can move."

Christine, of course, has already done this, as she's relocated to her native state.

Meri, meanwhile, breaks all the way down in the new footage and Robyn notes: “Our family is crumbling.”

Is she to blame for the Browns falling apart, though?

Sources previously told Us Weekly that Kody has spent nearly the entire COVID-19 pandemic with only Robyn and that his strong feelings for her pushed Christine out the door.

“His world completely stopped once he met Robyn,” this source told this tabloid.

"Kody has been completed devoted to Robyn for the past five or six years. That hasn’t changed at all."

We have no idea what the future holds for Christine, and/or for the show in general, but scroll down to read the official TLC synopsis of Season 16:

Kody talks to each of his wives about Christine's desire to move to Utah and gets a resounding no from each of them.

When he tries to talk Christine out of it, she can't even have a conversation with him and walks out in tears.

A difference of opinions about COVID protocols creates tension between Janelle's family and Kody and Robyn.

Despite the fact that Meri has no romantic relationship with Kody, she seems to be doing better and managing the drama within the family well.

As the family prepares to start building on their property, they are splitting apart at the seams over the upcoming holidays.

Both Janelle and Christine's families refuse to follow Kody's COVID rules.

Is the family not getting back together, even for the holidays? With tensions boiling over, more than one wife is questioning the future.