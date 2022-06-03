Angelina Pivarnick: Caught Cheating By Mike Sorrentino?!

Folks, a new season of Jersey Shore is almost upon us.

There was a time when that news would have been greeted with excitement and the expectation of high drama and absurd humor.

Of course, these days, the guido gang has settled down a lot, and some viewers have complained that the show is not quite as exciting as it used to be.

In fact, the long running series has earned the nicknamed Jersey Bore.

Thankfully, we can always count on Angelina Pivarnick to keep the proceedings somewhat entertaining with her never-ending messiness.

As you're probably aware, Angeliners has been even messier than usual in recent months, and a trailer for the new season shows Mike Sorrentino calling her out for her actions.

“Oh, I’m a cheater?” Angeliners is seen asking Mike, who fires back, “Yeah, you are!”

“You had multiple side pieces,” he alleges. “And they all wanted to expose you.”

Last season, we saw Angliners admitting that her marriage was less than ideal.

“I’m not the most perfect wife ever. I yell at him, I’ll belittle him sometimes," Pivarnick explained to her castmates.

"I feel like we’re both wrong. But see how I’m admitting it to you? He won’t ever admit that he’s wrong.”

What we didn't know at the time, however, was that Angelina was cheating on Chris -- like, a lot!

In fact, she only got caught because her affairs began to interfere with one another.

According to Larangeira's divorce filing, Angelina had a steady side-piece for about two years.

That guy got all pissed off when he found out that Pivarnick started hooking up with another dude while she was in Europe filming some sortof international Shore spinoff.

The side-piece got his revenge by filling Chris in on his wife's exploits, and the rest is history.

Most of that drama unfolded between seasons of Shore, but based on Mike's comments, it seems that we'll see Angelina's co-stars confront her about her infidelity.

Hell, at this point, it sounds like you could make an entire reality show about Angelina's infidelity.

Of course, that's not the only drama surrounding the Shore cast these days -- but the other stuff is unlikely to ever be featured on camera.

First, there's the ongoing question of whether or not Ronnie Magro has been fired from Shore.

You'll notice that he's not in the trailer for the upcoming season, which does not bode well for his future on the series.

And then there's the dispute between the cast and MTV over a planned slate of Jersey Shore spinoffs.

The network is planning to launch series entitled Jersey Shore 2.0 (Shore with a new, much younger cast) and Buckhead Shore (Shore set at a lake house in Georgia).

Apparently, both of these projects were conceived and launched with the original cast's knowledge, and Snooki and company are not happy about it.

But again, we're unlikely to see any bitter contract disputes playing out on camera.

As for what we will see -- well, lots of allegations against Angelina and The Situation sporting blonde locks ... both of which could be pretty entertaining.

The new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is set to debut on MTV on June 23.