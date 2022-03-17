Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Pete Davidson: I Found My Happiness!

It has only been days since Kim Kardashian went Instagram official with Pete Davidson.

This public display of entanglement came after months of the two playing coy on social media and even in interviews.

Now, Kim is very openly discussing her romance with Pete.

In a new interview, she spoke about his tattoos, her decision to share photos, and how she found her happiness.

Kim Kardashian sat down with Ellen DeGeneres this week, and used part of that time to discuss her life.

(Yes, Ellen is retiring, presumably to spend more time terrorizing service workers, but her show is still on the air for now)

"I guess it's not official until you post," Kim joked about her status with Pete Davidson.

"I have the cutest pictures of us," Kim said in reflection, referring to her decision to share cozy couples photos.

"And I want to be like, 'Oh my God, we're so cute,'" she gushed.

"But then," Kim continued, "I'm like, 'Don't be so desperate. Don't be posting so much, just give a glimpse.'"

"I don't know what the right thing to do is," Kim confessed.

She explained: "like I haven't dated in since before Instagram existed."

"Yeah," the world-famous influencer said of Instagram, "I don't know what the rules are."

Ellen has been interviewing the Kardashians for many years, and observed how much Kim's current state had improved her disposition.

"I see a shift in you, an ease to you, a whole different side," Ellen expressed.

Whether that was a genuine observation or just Ellen doing her hosting duties is anyone's guess.

"It feels good," Kim affirmed.

"I think it's just in life, like no matter what it is, I just think I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy," she shared.

"And I went for it. I was like, 'You know what, I'm in my 40s like f--k it, just go for it," Kim said.

"'Find your happiness,'" Kim recalled advising her loved ones and herself.

"I went for it," she shared, "and I took my time."

Kim raved: "I found it and it feels so good. I want to hold on to that forever."

Kim also opened up about what many, including Ellen, initially assumed was a tattoo.

People taking a close look at Pete's chest noticed that it appeared to say her name.

However, while Kim said that Pete has several tattoos chronicling their relationship, her name is not one of them.

Instead, Kim revealed -- to Ellen's visible astonishment -- that Pete has a brand of her name on his chest.

Yes, that means that he had her name burned into his skin with hot iron, a fact that left Ellen all but speechless.

(Say what you will about Ellen, and we have, but she definitely counters the "everyone in the LBGTQ+ community is wild and kinky" stereotype)

The reasoning behind the brand was both very sweet and, frankly, deeply on-brand (pun intended) for Pete.

He is in the process of having numerous tattoos removed, having obtained them -- often on impulse -- for many years.

Pete wanted a more permanent tribute to Kim, one that he could not so "easily" remove, and opted to get branded.