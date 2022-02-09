Gia Giudice Clashes with Joe Gorga, Remains the Most Mature Voice on RHONJ

For the past week, Bravo has been excitedly promoting the showdown between Gia Giudice and Joe Gorga.

On this week's The Real Housewives of New Jersey, it went down.

Joe was astonished that his adult niece would confront him over how he discussed her immediate family.

But Gia did more than lay down the law. She also proved that she's, frankly, almost too mature for this franchise.

Joe Gorga found himself on the receiving end of some serious roasting from his niece.

"This is why people just shouldn't open their mouth in the first place, just like Dad didn't deserve it either," Gia said at a gathering.

She warned her uncle: "You're going to come at me disrespectfully? Because then I won't talk to you."

"If you want to say something, go ahead. I'm your uncle, I'm your godfather and I'm older than you. But go ahead, talk," Joe said.

It's unclear why his familial relation or age are factors here.

Respect your elders is a scam invented by old people to receive unearned respect, and Gia made it clear that she knows that.

"I'm an adult now, so you can talk to me like one," Gia advised.

"I'm done with you being disrespectful. You're not going to talk down to me either," she informed him.

An astonished Joe weirdly asked: "Where were you raised?!"

"That is horrendous! I loved you since the minute I saw you, I fell in love with you," Joe shouted as he got up and walked past her.

Outside, he vented to Teresa Giudice's beloved Luis Ruelas.

"She looks at me like I'm the devil. Your father was the devil, not me," Joe insisted, calling her behavior "terrible."

"I've been dealing with this for 20 years," Joe went on to explain to Gia.

"I don't want to feel like I'm this devil of a man for doing what? I stuck up for my sister, I stuck up for my parents, my only sister," he asserted.

"Why would you ever want to say that about them?" Gia asked, shooting down the idea that he was just being truthful. "It's not, that's when I walk away."

Melissa stepped in to play peacemaker, both with Joe and with Gia.

Gia returned to explain to Joe that it was frustrating that he was "looking at me like I'm 5 years old."

Joe explained that he found it surprising that his 21-year-old niece wouldn't agree with him, being old enough to see her dad for who he is.

"I understand, you have every right if you want to be mad at my father for putting my mom in jail," Gia affirmed

"You don't think he's mad at himself?" she asked. "He lives with it every day, he's not even in this country."

"But it comes to a point where the bashing is just too much," Gia explained.

"This is also me defending my sisters too because they've been through enough," Gia asserted.

"The jail thing happened 5 years ago, let it go under the bridge," she suggested.

This prompted Joe and Gia to hug and make peace, vowing to not have needless conflict between them now that they've aired their viewers.