Bridgerton Season 2 Trailer: Naked Bodies! Romance! And More Naked Bodies!

Netfllix has released the first extended trailer for Bridgerton Season 2.

There's a lot to say about it, but perhaps the following photo is all you need to tune in this spring:

Yes, we're about to see Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton soaking wet.

Case closed, right?

That's really all you need to circle the drop date of March 25 on your calendar, right?

Just in case you somehow need more intel...

The trailer featured on this page sets up the season's enemies-to-lovers narrative, as Anthony is pitted against newcomer Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) ... and also searches for a wife.

Meanwhile, Kate seeks to ensure her sister Edwina's (Charithra Chandran) happiness.

The two argue often -- while each session of bickering is filled with sexual tension, and as Anthony begins to realize that Kate might actually be thhe one for him.

"This is the season the viscount intends to find a wife," Anthony's mother says at one point.

As his sister Daphne notes in the video, Anthony "will need all the help he can get" this season, which will focus significantly on his hunt for a soulmate.

Fans of Julia Quinn's book series will also note their first official glimpse of the beloved Bridgerton pall mall game, where Kate gives Anthony a run for his money... wielding the mallet of death.

There's also an abundance of bare bodies in the preview, along with plenty of red hot romantic entanglements.

This is Bridgerton, after all.

"The Bridgertons are pretty special within the ton, so when he becomes the eligible bachelor, it would only be right in his hunt for perfection that he matches himself with [the 'It' girl]," Bailey previously told Entertainment Tonight.

"That's the easiest way that he decides how he is going to find his match.

"Whoever it would've been, he would've set his eye on.

"But there is a real head and heart between the two [women], and you can understand why he's drawn to both — and they're both drawn to him in turn."

To conclude Season 1 (SPOILER ALERT!) fans learned that Penelope Featherington is actually Lady Whistledown. Look for her to struggle with keeping this enormous secret on Season 2.

Bridgerton season 2 drops March 25 on Netflix.

Check out the extended, revealing and sexy promo now!