Bilal Hazziez Hides His Wealth from Shaeeda Sween on 90 Day Fiance Season 9

In addition to one pair of familiar faces, 90 Day Fiance Season 9 features six new couples.

The Season 9 cast includes Bilal and Shaeeda, a brand new pair for viewers.

Bilal is a successful guy, but the limited time that he's spent with Shaeeda was not at this home.

In this clip from the premiere, Bilal confesses that he has been hiding his lifestyle and his wealth from his future wife.

In this sneak peek, Bilal Hazziez is speaking to a friend about not being entirely transparent with Shaeeda Sween.

His friend accuses him of flaunting his home and vehicle on social media, but he promises that he hasn't done this with Shaeeda.

"I purposely don't show what I have," he reveals.

"She's never seen my house," Bilal details.

"She doesn't see," he continues, "even when we video chat, you're looking at a wall."

The 42-year-old promises that he has good reasons for leaving out this "detail" in talking to his 37-year-old fiancee.

"I've never shown her some material things related to my success," Bilal explains to the confessional camera.

He has done this "because I wanted to see if she was really in it for me, not just what I have."

The real estate broker goes on: "Unfortunately, there are some people who they consider gold diggers out there."

Bilal continues: "and there are a lot of things that we still don't know about each other."

"You want somebody to love you or be with you for you, versus what you have," he reasons.

Bilal also reveals his plans to ask Shaeeda for a prenup.

"I think it's important to have in place," Bilal reasons.

"There are certain things that I want to be able to protect for the kids," the successful father notes.

"You can only marry someone for a couple of months, and all of a sudden they have half of everything you have," he characterizes.

"And they never helped build what you have," Bilal adds.

On the one hand, it sounds like he's exaggerating most marriage laws, as most states consider previously acquired property to not be marital property.

On the other, Bilal is clearly emphasizing that he understands the concept of division of property and alimony, as some wealth-building is made possible by a supportive partner.

The trailer already confirmed to viewers that there will be a dispute, possibly an extended one, over Bilal's prenup request.

As we have seen on past seasons, prenup agreements are viewed differently by different people.

Increasingly commonplace among younger Americans, sometimes there is a culture clash when brought up with a partner who views them as rare or insulting.

Shaeeda is a social media influencer. She practices yoga. She is also from Trinidad.

Bilal and Shaeeda had known each other in person for only a week before he proposed to her, and she said yes.

It is neither insulting nor suspicious for either of them to safeguard their futures, especially when Bilal already has children from a previous marriage to consider.