90 Day Fiance Cast: Which Couples Are on Season 9?

90 Day Fiance returns with Season 9 on April 17.

The flagship show of this ever-expanding franchise released a teaser trailer and cast list to give viewers a taste of what is to come.

We're getting six new couples.

As expected, one familiar couple is making the leap from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way after realizing that their future together will be in the United States.

If they have a future together, that is.

These K-1 visas mean that each of these couples, all with their unique baggage and struggles and conflicts, only have ninety days to make or break their relationships.

Who will make it to the altar?

Based upon what we know about the cast, we can already start making some guesses.

But not everything is about the wedding. It's about the journey.