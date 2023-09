Throughout Season 6, Riley and Violet could not get along. They might just be too similar.



On the pre-Tell All finale, Riley explains that Violet dumped him, asked him to block her, but then kept messaging him.



Violet also told him that she’s pregnant. And Riley doesn’t know what to think.

1 Riley and Violet Back home in Pennsylvania, Riley seems totally unsure of where things stand. He has some very mixed news for viewers about where things stand with Violet. And that is because he has been receiving some very mixed messages himself. You can already guess who is sending them.

2 Violet dumped him … sort of Shortly after Riley’s return to the US from his very odd, hot-and-cold visit to Vietnam, he received some unkind messages from Violet. She told him that he was not the right person and that she wanted to end things. Oh, and she added a request for him to please block her.

3 But then Violet kept messaging him, which is weird — although, not exactly unexpected, given how she and Riley have behaved. This time, Violet seemed to be expressing sadness and possibly even looking for sympathy … from the man whom she dumped. But the strangest part was yet to come.

4 A few weeks later … Violet reached out to Riley once again, this time to tell him some surprising news. She is (allegedly) pregnant. And Riley is (also allegedly) the father.

5 WHAT This is when Riley shares with the camera that, his final night in Vietnam, Violet showed up to his room unexpectedly. At first, they were cuddling, but things naturally progressed from there. And Riley cannot entirely rule out the possibility that he has impregnated Violet.

6 Riley shares all of this with Tiffanie She cracks up at parts of his story. Riley admits that it was a lot of fun, given that he is 6-foot-4 and Violet is only 5-foot-2. Tiffanie also reminds him that she encouraged him to bring protection, just in case. Riley emphasizes that he hadn’t planned on anything like that happening during the trip.

7 But … Riley is on a medication that vastly reduces his chances of conceiving. According to his doctor, he’d need to be off of the medication for a while to let his sperm become viable. While Riley is willing to chalk this up to a “miracle,” he’s not in denial. Riley knows that several things don’t add up. And he tells Tiffanie that Violet is now pressuring him to ask her to marry him, which is a lot. She won’t go to a doctor who can communicate with him, she didn’t allow him to say “I love you” to her, but she wants him to propose?