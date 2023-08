When Statler threw a Valentine’s Day surprise for Dempsey, it was wonderful and romantic.



Until it wasn’t.



It’s the next day on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6, Episode 12, and the two are having an awkward morning.



Is there any hope that these two can get on the same page about their relationship?

1 Statler Riley and Dempsey Wilkinson It’s an awkward morning in the middle of nowhere on the English countryside. Dempsey says that it was her most romantic Valentine’s Day ever … until it all went wrong. She did not like what she learned about Statler’s ex, and she feels very concerned about Statler “rushing” to live together.

2 Dempsey slept on the couch At least, that’s what it looks like. Dempsey goes off to work, but you can feel the tension in the wonderfully cold winter air.

3 So, how’s it going? According to Statler, she feels shocked that Dempsey felt that they were moving too quickly. In her minds, it’s been seven months, which means that things are moving at a snail’s pace. Literally, she uses the term “snail’s pace” during this episode. Additionally, she realizes that Dempsey was upset that Statler had talked to her ex. In her mind, letting her know about her travel plans wasn’t a big deal. As it stands … Statler isn’t sure if she still has a relationship at all.

4 Statler phones a friend She reaches out to her friend, Natali, and gives her an update. Initially, Statler says that things are “going well.” But as she recalls how Valentine’s Day went, she admits how far things went south despite the mutual “I love you” declarations. Statler admits that inviting herself to move in with Dempsey and mentioning her ex did not go over well.

5 “It’s a lot for one Valentine’s Day” Statler isn’t the sort of person to hesitate once she feels something. Natali explains that the stuff about the ex might have made Dempsey feel like she was disposable or that Statler was exploring other options. That’s not the case, but … Natali has a real point. Statler clarifies that she messages her ex every now and then, but for her, that’s it.

6 Dempsey returns home from work One thing that Dempsey admits is that it seems to her that Statler was actively making plans with her ex. Statler clarifies that this is not the case. Her ex suggested meeting her at their airport and meeting her at a hotel, but Statler shut her down. Not the same thing at all, but clearly Dempsey had this idea in her head. Very similar to what Natali suggested.

7 They talk about pacing To Statler, seven months is a long time. Dempsey notes that they’re still learning things about each other. They agree to focus upon each other and their relationship during this time together. And to take things at their own pace, even though Statler is ready to have her forever love now.

8 There’s a reason why Statler feels this way After Dempsey asks, Statler opens up about how she felt unloved and rejected from before she was born — because of her adoption. Additionally, we know that she felt that she didn’t measure up to her siblings, like a disappointment. Dempsey understands, telling the camera: “I just worry that with relationships, she still has that mindset of, ‘Let’s do this right away, and let’s have our fairy tale right now.’ She just wants it instantly because it’s all she’s ever dreamed of.”

9 They hug Understanding the other person’s pain can sometimes be the key. Dempsey clearly spent nearly a full day thinking that Statler’s was basically messaging different British gals and seeing who replied first. Now she realizes that Statler’s VERY serious abut her, and that part of it’s about her and part of it’s about who Statler is. That can make the anger go away.